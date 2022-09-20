New iPad Pro 2022 release just tipped by Logitech

An accessory product page may have just tipped Apple’s plans for the iPad Pro 2022 .

First reported by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab), the product page for Logitech’s Crayon Pencil (opens in new tab) briefly listed support for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th gen). These generations would represent the next generations of each device, as we are currently on generations five and three for the respective slates.

(Image credit: Apple)

While the listing has since been removed from Logitech’s product page, this seems to indicate a release is coming — and soon. The Logitech Crayon is a fully supported third-party accessory for recent iPadOS devices, so Logitech would likely receive advance notice of an impending iPad or iPad Pro release.

Logitech did not list the expected iPad 2022 on Crayon’s product page, though we have no reason to believe that indicates a new iPad will not also be coming — likely alongside these new iPad Pros.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Despite Apple just holding an event in September , the company is rumored to be holding an Apple October event as well. This has been a common pattern in recent years, so it is likely that we get round two from Apple soon.

Currently, we expect to see the aforementioned iPad Pro 2022 models in both 12.9-inch and 11-inch sizes. There is a rumor that these devices will run on the new Apple M2 chip , which would be a first for the iPad lineup. We also expect a new 10-inch (or slightly larger) iPad 2022 to release alongside the two Pro models.

These iPads will be joined by iPadOS 16 , which has been in public beta for a while. Our first impressions of the iPad OS 16 beta are largely positive, though there are some features that are reserved for M1-powered iPads — namely Stage Manager for improved multitasking.

iPad Pro 2022: Biggest expected changes

(Image credit: Apple)

Aside from the upgraded OS and new silicon , there are a couple of other changes we are following.

First, the iPad Pro looks set to get a glass panel on the back to allow for wireless charging. It may even go a step further and allow for reverse charging so your iPad Pro can charge your other Apple devices.

There had also been some rumored larger sizes for the iPad Pro, including a 14-inch version of the iPad Pro 2022 . However, given the leaked Logitech marketing, it seems that larger device is not coming, or at least not with the other two sizes.

We will keep tracking these leaks and rumors as they come in, so make sure to check in on our iPad 2022 rumors page for the latest updates.