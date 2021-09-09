New Google Pixel 6 teasers show flagship up close — and possible launch date

More Google Pixel 6 details have been teased today by Google just in time to spoil the buzz around the iPhone 13 and the upcoming Apple event.

A new video from Made By Google YouTube channel and an Instagram post have revealed a more detailed and real-life look at the phone. And with the suggestion that the phone will launch in the middle of next month, these may be the last official teasers we get before launch day.

We see what appears to be Pixel 6 Pro right at the start of the video, featuring the phone's new rear camera bar. We can tell it's the Pro model from the unique gold color and the presence of a metal side rail, rather than the matte black one on the basic models. This means that while it's not shown off in the clip, that camera bar should include three cameras, the most ever on the back of a Pixel phone, according to the leaks.

Much of the rest of the video focuses on the software side of the Pixel 6. This includes parts of the upcoming Android 12, such as the Material You design changes to buttons and sliders, as well as custom colors based on your selected wallpaper.

(Image credit: Google)

There's also a brief glimpse at the Tensor chip that will power the phone. This new Google-designed silicon is promising to bring a new level of AI-enhanced features to the Pixel 6, and will drive the personalization shown off in this video.

(Image credit: Google)

Meanwhile on Instagram, Google showed off a different teaser in the form of a series of Pixel 6 home screens, in apparent reference to Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" album art. These all use slightly different colors and arrangements of widgets, and show off just how different your home screen can look while still looking attractive.

Perhaps more interesting is an apparent hint at a launch date. All the dates that appear on this image are Tuesday 19th, which just so happens to be a day in October next month, when we'd expect the Pixel 6 to get its official debut.

(Image credit: Google)

Although Google is being unusually forthcoming with the Pixel 6 details, there are still some things it hasn't told us, but that leakers are claiming to know. For example, there will apparently be an under-display fingerprint scanner, another first for Pixels.

But we don't know about the Pixel 6 pricing and hope to get more details soon.