Netflix's Love Is Blind spinoff The Ultimatum looks like the biggest hot mess ever

During the Love is Blind season 2 reunion the first trailer for Netflix’s new reality dating show, The Ultimatum, debuted. The unsubtle plug was pretty awkwardly inserted into the proceedings but, oh boy, that actually seems fitting. This show looks like total chaos.

The Ultimatum comes from the same creative team behind Love is Blind and will also be hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey. The new dating show is hitting Netflix next month and reality bingers better mark their calendars because everything about The Ultimatum screams drama.

The show’s core premise isn’t quite as straightforward as the likes of Love is Blind, The Bachelor or Love Island, but it certainly sounds like a well-constructed format that will lead to plenty of intense fights and lots (and lots) of tears. And possibly a spot on our best shows on Netflix list.

The Ultimatum rules: How it works

The Ultimatum brings together six couples who are all at a crossroads in their relationship. One partner is fully committed and wants to take the next step, whereas the other is more indecisive and isn’t sure whether the relationship has a long term future. And the fact that they're all willing to go on this show, in that state, is a firm base for ample shenanigans.

Each partner then chooses someone from one of the fellow couples to live with, and essentially date for the duration of the three-week experiment. And then they must make the obvious choice. Do they want to actually marry their original partner, recouple with their new found romance or walk away single?

Check out the trailer here:

The odds of jealousy and infidelity running rampant seemed practically nailed on. After all, if there’s one thing that someone fully committed to their partner probably doesn’t want to see, it's said partner shacking up with another beautiful contestant on a reality dating show. Frankly, if there’s any happy couples left at the end of the show’s 10 episode run we’ll be fairly shocked.

The show’s debut teaser trailer certainly indicates that things are going to get very messy very quickly. Time will tell, but it certainly seems like Netflix may have struck gold and has another Love is Blind sized hit on its hands. The Ultimatum is scheduled to hit Netflix on April 6.