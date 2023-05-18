Metro Last Light is free on Steam for a limited time — and it’s a must-play shooter

PC gaming platform Steam is renowned for its outrageous good sales. And while we always appreciate a good discount, you can’t beat getting a must-play game for free. Right now Steam users can score a must-play shooter without spending a penny.

For a limited time, Metro Last Light is free on Steam (opens in new tab). You have until next Thursday (May 25) to claim the game, and once you have it's yours to keep forever. So, even if you’re currently working your way through other games be sure to add Metro Last Light to your Steam library so you can circle back at a later date.

Immerse yourself in the year 2034 - you are the last light in the darkest hour. To celebrate Metro: Last Light's 10th Anniversary, the original Complete Edition of the 2013 game will be available for free on @Steam from 18-25 May.Set your nixie watches ⏰ and stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/O4tkkHnbRLMay 16, 2023 See more

This isn’t the only excellent deal available on Steam right now. Publisher Paradox Interactive is currently holding a massive sale on the platform. The sale sees some of the publisher’s best games slashed by up to 80% off, and discounted titles include Cities: Skylines, Prison Architect and Crusader Kings 3. It’s a good time to be a PC gamer!

Why you should play Metro Last Light

(Image credit: Deep Silver/4A Games)

Released in 2013, Metro Last Light is the direct sequel to 2010’s Metro 2033 and just like its predecessor it is based on the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky. The franchise follows a young soldier named Artyom who lives underground in the remnants of the Moscow Metro after a nuclear war has made the Earth’s surface uninhabitable.

Metro Last Light is a highly cinematic shooter with a clear emphasis on its story and world-building. And in these two areas, the game is an absolute triumph. The setting of a nuclear-ravaged Moscow still feels unique even a decade on from its original release, and Artyom is a compelling protagonist with a likable cast of allies surrounding him.

Unlike some fast-paced modern shooters, the Metro franchise demands players take a more considered approach to firefights. Enemies are lethal, so you’ll need to play smart making use of stealth tactics and carefully choosing when to strike if you want to survive. This gives Metro Last Light an almost survival-horror feel that is only enhanced by the various mutated monsters that are lurking in the shadows.

Some missions require you to visit the city surface which is highly radiated. In these segments, you’ll need to utilize your gas mask, but if you run out of air filters you’ll be in serious trouble, so resource management is another aspect of Metro Last Light that is important. All these gameplay aspects come together to create a tense and rewarding shooter especially if played on the hardest difficulty setting.

Unlike its sequel, Metro Exodus, which experiments with larger more open levels, Metro Last Light is an almost entirely linear affair. Some players may bemoan the lack of freedom, but the structured approach keeps the pacing tight as you move between big set-piece moments. And Last Light is a decent length as well taking around 12 hours to complete your first time through.

Considering it’s free for the next seven days there really isn’t a reason not to Metro Last Light a chance. It’s regularly cited as one of the best shooters of the last decade for a good reason. Plus, if you enjoy Last Light, you’ve got two more Metro games to play (although sadly you will have to pay for these) and a fourth game in the franchise is currently in development as well.