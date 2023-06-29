Meta Quest 2 users could be getting this free accessory — here’s what we know

By Malcolm McMillan
published

Meta may be giving away one of its best Quest 2 accessories

If you have a Meta Quest 2, Meta could be rewarding your loyalty in the near future.

At least, that’s according to an email one Redditor received. As reported by our friends over at TechRadar Meta may be sending out emails for free Meta Quest 2 Elite Straps. Redditor u/claimingmarrow7 posted one such email in the r/Oculus subreddit, where Meta seemingly gave them a promo code for a free Meta Quest 2 strap. According to the email, users who receive a code for this promotion will have until August 4, 2023, to redeem it. 

If this promotion is legit, it could be a serious win for Quest 2 owners, and maybe even a reason to get the Quest 2 right now. The Elite Strap is a notable upgrade over the Quest 2’s stock strap, as it replaces the elastic one that comes with every Quest 2 VR headset with a plastic strap that is adjusted with a fit wheel. 

This gives the headset a more fine-tuned, ergonomic experience, and is well worth the upgrade. In fact, we list the Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery pack as our top Meta Quest 2 accessory. This takes the upgrade a step further by adding an external battery pack to the strap where the fit wheel is located. But we still think the Elite Strap without the battery — which is what Meta seems to be offering in this email — is still worth the money. 

Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee that all Quest 2 users will eventually get access to this promotion. Meta has yet to comment on it in any official capacity, though we have reached out, and the comments in the Reddit post indicate that u/claimingmarrow7 may have just been incredibly lucky. Some commenters suggest that it could be limited to just a handful of users, or that it is a U.S.-only promotion. 

Others speculate that this could be Meta attempting to give away extra inventory prior to the rollout of the Meta Quest 3. This feels unlikely though, given every indication in the Meta Quest 3 announcement was that Meta plans to continue supporting the Quest 2 for some time after the Quest 3 launch later this year.

For now, all we can say for certain is that buying a Meta Quest 2 won’t guarantee that you’ll get an email from Meta for a free Quest 2 Elite Strap. But, given that the Meta Quest 2 is just $299 — and the best VR headset we’ve ever tested — it’s still worth buying if you want to start experiencing the world of virtual reality. 

