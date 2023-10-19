OnePlus Open launch live blog — all the big news as it happens

The growing market for foldable phones is about to grow again — this time with the OnePlus Open. OnePlus holds an event today (October 19) to show off its challenger to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and we're here to bring you all the details about this latest contender for the title of best foldable phone.

The event begins later today at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST and promises to reveal every detail about the OnePlus Open — including how much the new device is likely to cost and how it compares to both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold. Those two $1,799 devices are currently your best choices for a big-screen foldable that opens up like a book, but the OnePlus Open and its similar design is ready to take on both handsets.

We've know about the OnePlus Open since OnePlus revealed at this spring's Mobile World Congress that it would announce its first foldable phone during the second half of the year. Since then, more details have leaked out about the Open — some directly from OnePlus, but others from leakers claiming to have the insider word on OnePlus' first-ever foldable.

Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for updates throughout the day, leading up to the big reveal at 10 a.m. ET.

How to watch the OnePlus Open launch

OnePlus is launching its new foldable in Mumbai, reflecting how important the Indian market is to the phone maker's business. But don't worry if you can't be at the event itself — there's also a OnePlus live stream, which we've embedded below.

We expect the broadcast will begin roughly an hour or so before the event's scheduled start time of 10 a.m. ET, but we'll be updating this blog with all the latest information prior to the event.

OnePlus Open — what we expect

Based on teasers, it's clear the OnePlus Open will look like a regular smartphone that unfolds to reveal a larger interior screen. In the case of the Open, that's going to be a very large screen, apparently — 7.8 inches, according to OnePlus Open rumors. Those same leaks suggest the exterior cover panel will be 6.3 inches.

Just before today's event, leaked OnePlus Open specs have given us a pretty good idea of what to expect. The phone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and three exterior cameras with lenses from partner Hasselblad. A 48MP main camera is expected to be featured alongside a 48MP ultrawide shooter and 64MP telephoto lens capable of a 3x zoom. The exterior cover display is tipped to feature a 32MP camera while the interior camera is supposedly a 20MP sensor.

Of course, specs only tell some of the story, so in addition to confirming these rumored specs, we hope OnePlus shows us how users can take advantage of the larger screen and foldable design.