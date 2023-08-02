OnePlus Open reportedly delayed — here's what's going on

The OnePlus Open, the company's debut foldable phone, has reportedly hit a snag, delaying its original August 29 launch date.

That is according to reliable leaker Max Jambor who said that the delay is due to a last-minute change in plans concerning the phone's display. Initially set to use a BOE panel, the OnePlus Open might now adopt a display manufactured by Samsung.

One possible factor influencing this change could be Samsung's reputed higher display quality compared to BOE. BOE, though well-known in the industry, faced criticism last year over the quality of its iPhone displays, possibly raising concerns for OnePlus.

Open Launch got pushed back a bit, but no worries the delay is actually good in a wayOpen was supposed to have a BOE screen but turns out it was 👎🏼 - new panels are from Samsung ✅Stay tuned for an exciting device! More to follow 🔜August 1, 2023 See more

While the specific reasons behind the display switch might never be officially disclosed, OnePlus likely wants to leave nothing to chance with its first foray into the foldable phone market. It will no doubt be aiming to make the OnePlus Open one of the best foldable phones, especially after its last flagship, the OnePlus 11, was named the best android flagship value by Tom's Guide.

Speculations about a foldable phone from OnePlus circulated for some time before OnePlus eventually confirmed the rumors at MWC earlier this year. Previous leaks from Jambor revealed indicating that the OnePlus Open will be based on the Oppo Find N2. Other rumors suggested the device will have an 8-inch QHD+ 120Hz internal display and a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz cover display when folded, which would give it the largest screens in the category.

If the OnePlus Open is based on the Oppo Find N2, it implies that the device will have a Google Pixel Fold-style body, featuring a short and wide form factor, rather than the tall and skinny look of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Jambor's leak also suggested the presence of a 3x telephoto lens, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Despite not having a launch date, the OnePlus Open appears to be an exciting contender. We're just going to have to wait a bit longer.