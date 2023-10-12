OnePlus Open officially launches Oct 19 — and the leaked price beats Galaxy Z Fold 5

An official OnePlus Open reveal date has been announced, and it's not too far away.

The launch will be taking place on October 19 at an event in Mumbai, India, with the presentation starting at 10am Eastern time or 3pm UK time. OnePlus' teaser also shows part of the Open's design, including the classic OnePlus alert slider and the flexible inner display.

In a statement accompanying the launch, OnePlus president and COO Kinder Liu claims that the OnePlus Open will feature an "imperceptible screen crease, unprecedented imaging performance, efficient software, and premium quality." We particularly like the sound of a minimal crease in the inner display, and are interested in what form the phones' cameras will take. Fortunately, we don't have to guess, as we already have some idea of how this will be according to a comprehensive leak from Roland Quandt at WinFuture.

Official and unofficial details

For photography, Quandt's leaks say that users will be treated to OnePlus' usual Hasselblad-tuned cameras, consisting of 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide and 64MP 3x telephoto shooters on the back, plus what looks to be inner and outer selfie cameras of unknown resolution.

Perhaps more interestingly, Quandt claims OnePlus' first folding phone will have a sticker price of around $1,700. That's cheaper than the $1,800 that Samsung charges for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and that Google asks you to pay for the Pixel Fold, although not by much.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

The WinFuture leaks continue to claim that the Open will feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 6.31-inch outer display, plus a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB RAM.

The OnePlus Open will also apparently feature a distinct design, including a big round camera block, a typical OnePlus design flourish, and what appears to be either a green glass back or a black leather one.

The rumored hardware certainly sounds good, either equalling or bettering what you get on the Pixel Fold or Galaxy Z Fold 5, at least on paper. But software is a big area where OnePlus will need to score points, as it'll be key not only for making the most of its alleged higher-res cameras and powerful chipset, but also to help users make the most of the large inner display, justifying the user's decision to buy this and not a far cheaper OnePlus 11 or similar standard flagship phone.

Luckily for OnePlus, it can rely on the work of its partner company Oppo. The Oppo Find N2 is a fantastic foldable, but one that's not sold outside of China. With this second-hand experience, hopefully OnePlus will be able to avoid the troubles that phone makers often experience with their first foldables and offer everything the Open needs to become one of the best foldable phones on sale.