Disney and Marvel Games Showcase 2022: All the big titles coming your way

The inaugural Disney and Marvel Games Showcase is over, and we were treated to a whole host of upcoming games over the 23-minute presentation. It was full of familiar faces from Black Panther to Mickey Mouse, as you’ll see below.

If you want to take it all in as it happened, just press play on the video below. If you’d rather be introduced to each new game one by one, continue reading.

An untitled Captain America and Black Panther game

The most exciting announcement was more of a teaser than anything else: a title from Skydance New Media centered on Captain America and Black Panther during World War II.

There’s little to go by here, but we will apparently get four playable characters: “a young Steve Rogers, aka Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, leader of the fledgling Wakandan Spy Network.”

Tron Identity

You won’t get much from the very short trailer above, but the new Tron game comes from Bithell Games, which previously made Thomas Was Alone.



It is, apparently, a visual novel following the story of Query, a “detective program tasked with solving the mystery of an unprecedented crime.” It’s coming in 2023 to PC and consoles.

Disney Illusion Island

A four-player co-operative platformer starring Mickie, Minnie, Donald and Goofy is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch next year.

While the word “illusion” in the title will no doubt make those of a certain age nostalgic for the “Castle of Illusion” games from the 90s, the art style here is much more in sync with the recent Mickey Mouse shorts on Disney Plus.

Return to Monkey Island

Speaking of 90s nostalgia, nothing gets us misty-eyed for the end of the 20th century like point-and-click adventure games, and we’ll officially be returning to Monkey Island later this month.

We’ve seen gameplay trailers before, but here’s one more before the game officially launches on September 19.

Gargoyles Remastered

More 90s nostalgia comes in the form of Gargoyles Remastered — a remake of the 1995 Sega Genesis title based on the Disney animated series of the same name.

It follows in the footsteps of console remakes of The Lion King, Aladdin and The Jungle Book, and is coming courtesy of Empty Clip Studios.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

While not a new game, we also finally have a release date for Marvel’s Midnight Suns — the tactical role-playing game from Firaxis.

It’s coming to Xbox Series, PS5 and PC on December 2, 2022. No word on a Switch release date, as of yet, though.

Aliens: Dark Descent

It really was the briefest of looks, and doesn’t seem to have been captured in a dedicated YouTube clip, but you can see it at 9:38 of the live stream (opens in new tab).

We also got a brief look at the gameplay from Aliens: Dark Descent, which shows the squad-based, top-down shooter in action.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora / Avatar: Reckoning

Equally fleeting was our look at the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game, which showed a tiny glimpse of the gameplay.

As you might expect from an Avatar game heading exclusively to next-gen consoles and PC, it’s a visual feast, but the short clip doesn’t give much in the way of what gameplay will actually be like. You can judge for yourself by jumping to 10:02 of the show (opens in new tab).

This wasn’t the only Avatar game on display, with an update on Avatar: Reckoning, an MMO RPG shooter for mobile. That (somewhat less visually splendid) clip is below.

Marvel: World of Heroes

If this looks like your thing, you can pre-register at the official site now (opens in new tab), before it lands on smartphones next year.

Speaking of mobile, it was announced that Disney will jump on the AR bandwagon by teaming up with Pokemon Go developer Niantic for Marvel: World of Heroes.

Marvel Snap

More free-to-play Marvel action is coming in the form of Marvel Snap. It’s a collectable card game that, as the name suggests, is set in the Marvel Universe with over 150 heroes and villains to play with.

It’s coming on mobile and PC on October 18, 2022.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition

A new edition of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is on the way. Coming November 1, it will add in 13 character packs introducing the likes of Cassian Andor, Reva and Captain Rex.

You don’t have to buy the new version to get the extra characters. Each pack can be downloaded for $2.99 each, or you can get the Character Collection 2 bundle for $14.99.

Next: Marvel's D23 panel is almost here and this D23 live blog will be the perfect place to keep up to date on Disney's big reveals today.