Live
LIVE: Best Cyber Monday TV deals right now
We're tracking the best Cyber Monday TV deals you can get today
The best Cyber Monday TV deals are here, bringing you massive savings on all sizes and makes of TV, whether QLED, OLED, 4K or even 8K.
While it's great that there are so many discounts available, it does make choosing the perfect set that bit harder. But that's where we can help. We'll be with you every step of the way, tracking down the biggest bargains and telling you whether or not the deal you see is actually a good one in this Cyber Monday TV deals live blog.
So whether you're lusting after an LG, desperately seeking a Samsung or tempted by a TCL, we can help you find the Cyber Monday TV deal you want.
Cyber Monday TV Deals: Top Sales Now
- Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $309 now $249 @ Amazon
- TCL 40" Roku TV: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon
- Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $469 now $329 @ Amazon
- TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $449 now $379 @ Best Buy
- Toshiba 65" C350 4K TV: was $719 now $499 @ Best Buy
- Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $647 now $548 @ Walmart
- TCL 55" 6-Series 4K QLED TV: was $948 now $699 @ Walmart
- Samsung 55" Q70A QLED TV: was $1,100 now $847 @ Amazon
- LG 48" OLED A1: was $1,199 now $896 @ Amazon + $100 free credit
- Vizio 55" OLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
- TCL 65" 6-Series 4K QLED Google TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
- Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series: was $1,499, now $1,097
- LG 65" C1 OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,796 @ Amazon
- LG 77" A1 OLED + $200 Visa Gift Card: was $2,999 now $2,696 @ NewEgg
- Samsung Frame 4K TVs: up to $1,000 off @ Samsung
Cyber Monday TV deals cheat sheet
- Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals: up to 40% off TVs
- Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals: sales from $128
- Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals: TV deals from $99
- Samsung Cyber Monday TV deals: up to $1,300 off 4K QLED TVs
An OLED TV for less than $1,000 would have been unthinkable a few years ago, yet here we are in 2021 with an OLED TV for less than $900, and one that Amazon will actually pay you $100 to buy. Yes, really!
The TV in question is the 48-inch LG A1 OLED, which was already one of the more affordable OLEDs available but which is now down to never-before-seen levels. Amazon is selling it for $896, $300 off its usual price, but it then adds an extra $100 Amazon credit on top.
Even without the price cut there's lots to like about the LG A1 OLED, including the webOS smart platform, superb gaming performance and excellent HDR. So if you're itching to jump on the OLED bandwagon, now's your chance.
LG 48" A1 OLED w/ $100 credit: was $1,199 now $896 @ Amazon
We love the TCL 5-Series Roku TV (S535) so much that it's been nestled in our best TVs guide ever since we reviewed it. It's a bargain at its usual price of $699, but right now Amazon has it on offer for just $449 — and that makes it a killer Cyber Monday TV deal.
This 2021 model has a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a QLED panel, plus Dolby Vision HDR support and a 60Hz refresh rate. As we said in our review, it delivers solid picture quality and great smart TV software at an unbeatable price. With $250 off, it's an even better purchase — you'll struggle to find a better 4K TV for less than $500.
TCL 50" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $699 now $449 @ Amazon
Not only does NewEgg offer a great price on the giant 77-inch LG A1 OLED, but you'll also get a $200 Visa gift card with your purchase, which can be spent anywhere you want, on anything you want. You'll see similar prices on the LG A1 from other retailers, but it's not often you get paid for jumping on a great TV bargain.
And the LG A1 OLED is definitely a bargain. With LG's webOS software, a wide selection of apps, great HDR support and above-average performance thanks to the OLED display, it's already the most affordable OLED model LG makes. The sales price makes it even more approachable, but the extra gift card sweetens the pot, making this the best big-screen deal around.
LG 77" A1 OLED + $200 Visa Gift Card: was $2,999 now $2,696 @ NewEgg
If you're in the market for a big TV at a smaller price you could do a lot worse than this 75-inch Samsung Q60A QLED TV. Amazon's taken $400 off the $1,499 RRP, meaning you can buy it right now for just $1,097 — and that's a true Cyber Monday TV bargain.
This QHD set uses Quantum Dot technology to produce an image that's nearly as good as OLED sets, and has dual LED backlights for improved contrast. It also has Alexa built in, and support for Google Assistant, although the 60Hz refresh rate means it might not be ideal for gamers. That aside, it's a great option.
Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series: was $1,499, now $1,097
Here's another great little TV for under $300: the TCL 40-inch Roku TV (3-series).
No, it's not a 4K TV, but given the bargain-basement price that's easy to overlook. Its small size makes it ideal for a kid's room or kitchen and it has our favorite streaming platform baked right in.
Amazon is currently offering it for just $229, a saving of $120 on the usual price. Get it while you can.
TCL 40" Roku TV: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon
It doesn't get much better than the TCL 6-Series. The 4K smart TV boasts QLED for better color and brightness, and pairs it with industry-leading mini-LED backlight for unparalleled HDR performance and contrast.
But it gets even better in the Google TV model, which pairs this great picture with the smartest smart TV software on the market. From personalized viewing watchlists to easy smart home integration and built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, it's packed with the best features around. It's a favorite of ours at regular prices, but Best Buy is selling it for under $1,000 for Cyber Monday, and that's too good to pass up.
TCL 65" 6-Series 4K QLED Google TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
While the biggest Cyber Monday TV savings are generally to be found on the most expensive sets, there are some great bargains to be had at the lower end of the scale too.
Case in point: this 43-inch Insignia F30 4K Fire TV. It's reduced by $60 at Amazon right now, giving you the chance to pick up a 4K TV for less than $250! In our review, we described it as one of the best cheap TVs, with a responsive Fire TV OS plus Alexa integration and decent sound.
Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $309 now $249 @ Amazon
Good morning. I'm Brian Westover, senior editor at Tom's Guide with responsibility for all things TV, and I'll be taking you through this live blog for the first hour or so.
If you want the best deal in TVs this Cyber Monday, it's hard to pass up the 55-inch Vizio OLED TV. Selling for a shockingly affordable $999 at Best Buy, it's not only easy on the wallet but also a great OLED TV in its own right, with ultra-clear 4K resolution, sharp contrast and great HDR performance.
It's not the most premium OLED model out there, but it stands head and shoulders above any LCD panel TV, and it's cheaper than many of those, too. Plus, it's got Vizio SmartCast, which supports plenty of your favorite apps and more, thanks to a built-in Google Chromecast.
Vizio 55" OLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.