LIVE: Best Cyber Monday TV deals right now

(Image credit: LG) An OLED TV for less than $1,000 would have been unthinkable a few years ago, yet here we are in 2021 with an OLED TV for less than $900, and one that Amazon will actually pay you $100 to buy. Yes, really! The TV in question is the 48-inch LG A1 OLED, which was already one of the more affordable OLEDs available but which is now down to never-before-seen levels. Amazon is selling it for $896, $300 off its usual price, but it then adds an extra $100 Amazon credit on top. Even without the price cut there's lots to like about the LG A1 OLED, including the webOS smart platform, superb gaming performance and excellent HDR. So if you're itching to jump on the OLED bandwagon, now's your chance. LG 48" A1 OLED w/ $100 credit: was $1,199 now $896 @ Amazon

(Image credit: TCL) We love the TCL 5-Series Roku TV (S535) so much that it's been nestled in our best TVs guide ever since we reviewed it. It's a bargain at its usual price of $699, but right now Amazon has it on offer for just $449 — and that makes it a killer Cyber Monday TV deal. This 2021 model has a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a QLED panel, plus Dolby Vision HDR support and a 60Hz refresh rate. As we said in our review, it delivers solid picture quality and great smart TV software at an unbeatable price. With $250 off, it's an even better purchase — you'll struggle to find a better 4K TV for less than $500. TCL 50" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $699 now $449 @ Amazon

(Image credit: LG) Not only does NewEgg offer a great price on the giant 77-inch LG A1 OLED, but you'll also get a $200 Visa gift card with your purchase, which can be spent anywhere you want, on anything you want. You'll see similar prices on the LG A1 from other retailers, but it's not often you get paid for jumping on a great TV bargain. And the LG A1 OLED is definitely a bargain. With LG's webOS software, a wide selection of apps, great HDR support and above-average performance thanks to the OLED display, it's already the most affordable OLED model LG makes. The sales price makes it even more approachable, but the extra gift card sweetens the pot, making this the best big-screen deal around. LG 77" A1 OLED + $200 Visa Gift Card: was $2,999 now $2,696 @ NewEgg

(Image credit: Samsung) If you're in the market for a big TV at a smaller price you could do a lot worse than this 75-inch Samsung Q60A QLED TV. Amazon's taken $400 off the $1,499 RRP, meaning you can buy it right now for just $1,097 — and that's a true Cyber Monday TV bargain. This QHD set uses Quantum Dot technology to produce an image that's nearly as good as OLED sets, and has dual LED backlights for improved contrast. It also has Alexa built in, and support for Google Assistant, although the 60Hz refresh rate means it might not be ideal for gamers. That aside, it's a great option. Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series: was $1,499, now $1,097

(Image credit: Amazon) Here's another great little TV for under $300: the TCL 40-inch Roku TV (3-series). No, it's not a 4K TV, but given the bargain-basement price that's easy to overlook. Its small size makes it ideal for a kid's room or kitchen and it has our favorite streaming platform baked right in. Amazon is currently offering it for just $229, a saving of $120 on the usual price. Get it while you can. TCL 40" Roku TV: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon

(Image credit: TCL) It doesn't get much better than the TCL 6-Series. The 4K smart TV boasts QLED for better color and brightness, and pairs it with industry-leading mini-LED backlight for unparalleled HDR performance and contrast. But it gets even better in the Google TV model, which pairs this great picture with the smartest smart TV software on the market. From personalized viewing watchlists to easy smart home integration and built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, it's packed with the best features around. It's a favorite of ours at regular prices, but Best Buy is selling it for under $1,000 for Cyber Monday, and that's too good to pass up. TCL 65" 6-Series 4K QLED Google TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

(Image credit: Amazon) While the biggest Cyber Monday TV savings are generally to be found on the most expensive sets, there are some great bargains to be had at the lower end of the scale too. Case in point: this 43-inch Insignia F30 4K Fire TV. It's reduced by $60 at Amazon right now, giving you the chance to pick up a 4K TV for less than $250! In our review, we described it as one of the best cheap TVs, with a responsive Fire TV OS plus Alexa integration and decent sound. Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $309 now $249 @ Amazon