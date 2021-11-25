Amazon Black Friday deals 2021 live blog — today's best sales

Refresh

(Image credit: Amazon) Let's be honest: We're all gonna gain a few pounds over the holidays. So why not start your New Year's resolution early and balance all that bad eating with the Nutribullet. It lets you make shakes, smoothies, and all sorts of health drinks. Just add your favorite protein powder and you're good to go! It's now at its lowest price of the year. Alternatively, you can get the Magic Bullet on sale for $15 at Walmart. You can't go wrong with either. Nutribullet Personal Blender: was $59 now $39

(Image credit: Amazon) Every Black Friday I say I'm gonna buy a Kindle and I never do. But I think 2021 will be the year I finally bite the bullet, especially with these prices. Right now, Amazon has basic Kindle e-reader on sale for $49. The Kindle now has a built-in backlight, making it easier to read whether you're indoors or outdoors and whatever the time. And with 8GB of space you can also fit more books than you're ever likely to read. If you want to be fancy (who doesn't like fancy?) you can get the new 2021 Kindle Paperwhite for $104 ($35 off). In our review, the Editor's Kindle gets crowned as the best e-reader ever. This is the first time it's on sale! Amazon Kindle: was $89 now $49

(Image credit: Future) I need a new robot vac badly, so this sale appeals to me on a personal note. Today only, Amazon has Anker Eufy robot vacs on sale from $119. These are ridiculously cheap prices for a robot vac. The Eufy G30 is on sale for $169 ($150 off) and in our review we called it a quiet and compact cleaner for the price. If you want a basic vac that gets the job done — this is your deal. Anker Eufy RobotVac: deals from $119

(Image credit: Future) Now this is a killer wireless earbuds deal. Right now you can grab the PowerBeats Pro for just $149, which is $100 off. So you'll save a whopping 40% on one of the best wireless earbuds we've tested. The PowerBeats Pro are ideal if you’re constantly on the move, as they feature secure-fit ear hooks for stability. And if you like to work out, you get both sweat and water resistance. There's no active noise cancelling, but with 9 hours of battery life these buds offer more endurance than the AirPods Pro. Heads up — this deal is valid today (Thanksgiving Day) only! Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149

(Image credit: LG) So like I said earlier, I've been covering Black Friday for 10+ years and never did I dream I'd see a deal like this. Right now Amazon has the LG A1 48-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $896. (Cue infommercial voice). But wait — it gets even better! Use coupon "HBQ5KMZKGRRP" at final checkout and you'll get a free $100 Amazon credit. That's hands down one of the best Black Friday deals I've ever seen. (By comparison, last year Best Buy had a Vizio OLED for $899, sans the free credit). Ball's in your court, Best Buy. LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199, now $896

(Image credit: Sony) The Sony WH1000XM4 (doesn't the name just roll off your tongue) are the best headphones you can buy. It's rare they go on sale, but right now you can get them for just $248, which is their lowest price ever. They outperform a lot of the competition and their touch controls and 30-hour battery life (with active noise cancellation on) are unbeatable. Would I take these to the gym or wear them while on the treadmill? Definitely not. But for everything else — these are the 'phones you want. Sony WH1000XM4: was $349 now $248

(Image credit: Amazon) I love a good bundle and this Amazon Black Friday deal combines two of our favorite Amazon devices for less than the price of one! Currently, you can get the Echo Dot (3rd gen) with a Ring Video Doorbell for just $41. Both devices are great on their own, but combine the two and you've just turned your ordinary home into a modern smart home for under $50 bucks! Ring Video Doorbell w/ Echo Dot: was $99 now $41

(Image credit: Future) Heads up! The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for the very first time. The recently released streamer is Amazon's best Fire TV Stick to date. It sports a new quad-core CPU and a 750MHz GPU that speeds up the load time of apps like Disney Plus. It also makes for a smooth and snappy navigation experience overall. In our review, we called it our favorite Fire TV device to date. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34

(Image credit: Amazon) Here's a small confession: I have a love/hate relationship with fried food. On the one hand, I love it because it's fried food. (Hello, French fries!) On the other hand, I hate it because...well, I wanna feel like a fat slob after eating. Enter the Instant Pot Air Fryer. It uses insanely hot air to fry your foods, which means little to no oil is used. The result: perfectly crisp fries, chicken wings, or even Brussel sprouts (without the guilt). Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer: was $99 now $69

(Image credit: Shutterstock) Back in stock! Let me start by saying Oculus Quest 2 deals are insanely rare. Even finding it in stock can be a challenge at times. But Amazon has it in stock and it's bundling a free $50 Amazon credit with your purchase. Just remember to use coupon code "OCULUS50" at final checkout to get your free credit. In our review, we named it the best virtual reality headset you can buy. Best of all, it works on it's own and doesn't require a crazy gaming rig to power it. Oculus Quest 2: for $299 w/ $50 Amazon credit

(Image credit: Lenovo) There are hundreds of cheap Chromebook deals out there, but I like this one because the Chromebook Flex 3 is not only a laptop, but this 2-in-1 can also double as a tablet. This Chromebook has everything you need to get online and is also a great option for kids. It packs a MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Another cool feature is that the Chromebook Flex 3 is rated for 10 hours of battery life and it weighs just 2.6 pounds! We would hurry up on this deal. Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: was $319 now $159

(Image credit: Amazon) I've said it before and I'll say it again — Black Friday is the best time of year to buy a new TV. Yeah, there are TV deals available all year, but only on Black Friday do you see extreme TV sales like this one here. Amazon has a variety of smart TVs on sale from $99. Some of the cheaper sets are 720p TVs, which I normally wouldn't recommend you buy in 2021. However, they still make for a great kitchen TV or home office TV. (Or a TV for the kids). In addition to the 720p sets, there are also plenty of 4K sets on sale at all-time price lows. Smart TV sale: deals from $99