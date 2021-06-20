LG 2021 OLED TVs may enable world's first Dolby Vision at 4K 120Hz

LG’s OLED panels are amongst the most fully featured around, and the LG CX is the best TV you can buy. But even the company’s 2021 range has its limitations: while capable of displaying 4K content at 120Hz via its four HDMI 2.1 ports, the TV drops to 60Hz if Dolby Vision is enabled.

However, it seems like this may not be a problem for long. On the AVSforum, one user reports that their LG G1 OLED TV now supports the 4K Dolby Vision at 120Hz thanks to a beta firmware update.

“Dolby Vision has been updated from 27.12 to 27.13, now supports 4K120 DV, the world's first 4K120 DV capable TV,” wrote jerrytsao, sharing pictures of the new firmware, that appeared as an optional OTA update when engineering mode was enabled.

This is especially good news for Xbox Series X owners with 2021 LG OLED TVs. The Series X currently only supports 4K@120Hz with HDR10 content, but Microsoft says that Dolby Vision will be getting the same treatment soon, and the feature is already available to Xbox Insider testers included in the invite-only Alpha ring.

Rolling out to Xbox Insiders this week: Dolby Vision for gaming on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/iU2RktHvPGMay 14, 2021

The question of if and when this will come to older LG OLED TVs is an open one, however. When asked about its plans for 120Hz Dolby Vision support by flatpanelshd, LG was careful to only mention the current generation. “The Dolby Vision feature is currently in testing and LG is working closely with its partners to support functionality (including 4K @120Hz) on its 2021 OLEDs soon, and more details about models will be shared soon,” an LG Korea spokesperson said.

Still, given Sony refused to comment and Panasonic revealed that neither its 2021 models nor earlier would feature Dolby Vision 120Hz “due to hardware limitations”, this remains a win for LG.

The LG beta firmware isn’t just about Dolby Vision, and jerrytsao also reported an improved smoothness in LG’s built-in OS. “The newly optimized webOS 6.1 feels noticeably smoother and quicker, particularly in Home Dashboard & All Settings,” the post reads. “I felt like webOS 6.0 was so laggy and a big letdown compared to CX webOS 5.0, not anymore.”