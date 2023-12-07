Lenovo is allegedly working on an Apple AirPods Pro rival — here are the first photos

Lenovo is allegedly moving its earbuds into the premium market through a new Yoga branded lineup with inspiration taken from the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

Coined the Yoga True Wireless Stereo Earbuds, or simply Yoga TWS earbuds, Lenovo’s potential AirPods Pro competitor could mean renewed leverage in the premium earphone market.

The leaked images of the Yoga TWS, originally published by Windows Report , showcase a pair of sleek black earbuds and an accompanying case with the all-too-familiar Yoga typeface branding. Yoga is best known as Lenovo’s premium model line, as seen with its Yoga Book 9i and Yoga C940 , marking its upcoming earbuds as potentially higher-priced entries.

The price would definitely range a bit higher given the purported specs, which could include 3 microphones on both earbuds (for a total of 6), a 40mAh earbud battery in tandem with a 500 mAh case battery. On top of that, they'll allegedly offer active noise cancelling (ANC), a frequency range of 20-20000 Hz and a 12.2mm internal driver.

Yoga TWS earbuds vs Apple AirPods Pro

Lenovo’s Yoga TWS earbuds are reported to have a battery life of 6.5 hours with ANC off and 33 hours with its included charging case. Against Apple’s 2nd generation AirPods, the Yoga TWS do sport about 30 minutes more of potential battery life without the charging case and 3 additional hours with the charging case, but will that be enough competition?

According to Windows Report, the earbuds are targeting a primary use case of conference calls and not being situated in the fitness category or general music-listening market. This might make the earbuds a hot commodity for enterprise needs as opposed to a more general consumer-facing approach.

The inclusion of a variety of Lenovo device interoperability will also make the Yoga TWS an easier sell for those already well-situated within the Lenovo ecosystem. Main among such streamlining efforts is the AirPods Pro-esque open to connect feature, which allows users to simply open the earbud case near a Lenovo laptop or tablet for instant and seamless connectivity.

Reports suggest the earbuds will come equipped with a Voice ID feature that will be capable of boosting your spoken word and articulation in calls using PC-based and earbud-based voice recognition software. The Yoga TWS earbuds may also have multiple device pairing, which allows users to effortlessly switch between a phone, tablet, laptop, and/or gaming console.

It remains to be seen how accurate these leaked specs will be once Lenovo officially drops the Yoga TWS info and MSRP, but signs are seemingly pointing to a potential CES 2024 reveal.

If that's just too far away or perhaps you lean more into the Apple ecosystem, the AirPods Pro 2 are already available at a discount and could be a better choice for you this holiday season.