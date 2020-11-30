Killer iPhone Cyber Monday deal: Buy an iPhone 12, get one free

Cyber Monday deals are here to cut prices all around the world of tech, from a wide range of brands. We've even found some great Apple Cyber Monday deals, with no shortage of doorbusters on iPhones.
Verizon's just announced a new offer that is a must-see. The carrier is going full Cyber Monday with this Buy One, Get One offer that gets you a second iPhone 12 at $800 off Yes, since the standard iPhone 12 costs $800, it's easy to do the math and see you can get a free iPhone 12.
iPhone 12: Buy one, get another up to $800 off @ Verizon
You can save up to $800 on a new iPhone 12 over at Verizon when you team up with a friend or family member. When you get two phones (each with 24 monthly payments on select Unlimited plans), the 2nd is up to $800 off. View Deal
In our iPhone 12 review, we praised it for its attractive new design with MagSafe functionality, impressive dual cameras, and—of course—incredible overall performance. It's also got solid battery life.
If you want something a bit slimmer, though, our iPhone 12 mini review called Apple's smallest new iPhone a revelation. It's affordable and compact, yet powerful with the incredible A14 Bionic chip from Apple, making for the perfect option for small phone lovers.
Finally, for our power users out there, you can check out our iPhone 12 Pro review for more info on why we loved this phone, but suffice to say the amazing camera and video quality, A14 Bionic chip that can best any Android phone, and the big, beautiful, and tough Ceramic Shield display are all major talking points.
Whichever phone you and your buddy go for, make sure to snap up this amazing iPhone deal from Verizon before it's gone for good.
