Killer Black Friday smart home deal: Google Nest Mini just crashed to $18

Black Friday deals are really picking up now, and the Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) is fixin' to make your regular home a whole lot smarter. It's already one of our favorite smart home speakers, and it's the perfect time to pick up one of the best Black Friday smart home deals.

Currently, the Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) is on sale for $18.98 at Walmart. The original $49 price for this smart home speaker already got slashed to $29, and now you get an extra $10 off to sweeten the deal.

In our Google Nest Mini review, we hailed this diminutive device as one of the best smart speakers overall). The Nest Mini packs all the best Google Assistant commands, meaning it acts as a voice remote for your smart lights, smart locks and other smart home gadgets. It has a dedicated machine-learning chip, too, allowing the device to improve its responses and be a better home assistant.

The new Nest Mini boasts bolder sound and some minor aesthetic enhancements. You can also set up Voice Match for personalized responses. The dedicated machine-learning chip will help with smart assistant improvements, too. The Nest Mini packs 1 TeraOPS of processing power, letting it learn how to be a better assistant from within.

The Nest Mini adopts some of Google Assistant’s new home-centric features as well. You can use the Nest Mini as an intercom with other Google-brand speakers in your home to broadcast messages. The Nest Mini also supports hands-free phone calls with Google Duo, and it doubles as a home alarm system.

