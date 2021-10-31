Keurig K-Mini returns to record low price ahead of Black Friday

The Keurig K-Mini is one of the most popular pod machines on the market right now, but that doesn't mean it's immune to discounts. Best Buy has cut $50 off the $99.99 MSRP of this Jonathan Adler limited edition model this week.

That leaves us with a record low $49.99 sales price - a cost we've only seen a couple of times before. In fact, we generally only see such a discount on this special edition, with the standard models usually only hitting prices of between $69.99 and $79.99 when on sale. You'll have to move fast though, because this deal will end tonight.

Best Buy is offering this discount as part of its latest wave of early Black Friday deals. What's more, My Best Buy members will also receive a price guarantee, which means the retailer will refund you the difference if later discounts drop the price even further during the holiday sales. That's excellent news if you're looking to Black Friday coffee maker deals to upgrade your kitchen setup this year.

The Keurig K-Mini is a compact pod coffee maker, ranked among the best Keurigs available right now. You'll be able to brew from the brand's massive range of K-Cup pods, in sizes ranging from 6-12oz, and save plenty of space with that tiny 5-inch wide footprint.

Save $50 - The Keurig K-Mini is back down to a record low price at Best Buy right now, but you'll have to be quick - this offer ends tonight. Plus, My Best Buy members can enjoy a Black Friday price guarantee here - if this limited edition model drops its price again during the holiday sales, Best Buy will refund you the difference.

