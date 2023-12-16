Jennifer Lopez goes for gold with her dazzling Christmas tree — how to get the look

Whether you’re still putting up last-minute Christmas tree decorations , or want to give it that extra wow factor, it’s not too late to take inspiration from the celebrities.

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to showcase her family’s gold-themed tree, and it certainly looks spectacular. The grand, lit tree was adorned with gold baubles and various ornaments making it visually stunning — setting the gold standard. Underneath the tree are beautifully wrapped gifts, and a photograph of one of her children can also be seen on a table in the background.

The glamorous tree also makes the perfect backdrop for the actress’s festive outfit. Her long, off-white brocade skirt decorated with sparkling butterflies, large silver earrings matching layered pearl belt,and of course, glittery silver and gold platform shoes all worked well to compliment her gold-inspired tree.

And while most people would want their Christmas trees to look more vibrant with bold colors and decorations, this gold-themed tree is simple yet elegant and stunning. We've asked a design expert to share their thoughts on Jennifer’s Christmas tree.

"The beauty of her Christmas tree is that it combines the charm of age-old stories and traditional elements of Christmas with modern elegance and sophistication,” says Raf Michalowski, expert from Meble Furniture . “Jennifer Lopez’s Christmas tree is adorned with frosty pinecones, leaves, a variety of gold ornaments and lights that are exclusively in shades of gold. Even her presents are wrapped in gold paper. This was the perfect chic aesthetic and created the perfect background to show off her gold-inspired outfit.”

In addition, golds can be paired with other holiday colors, if you wanted a bit of variety. “Such golden themes are versatile and beautifully complement other festive colors like green and red.”

How to get the gold-themed look

A decorated Christmas tree up close (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to make your Christmas tree feel timeless just like Jennifer Lopez’s, you can achieve the look by incorporating some simple golden themes.

“First, ensure the tree’s natural green contrasts well with gold decorations, or consider a snow-flecked or white tree for more emphasis,” advises Michalowski, “Incorporate golden ivy, leafy garlands and frosty pinecones, or place a golden star, fairy, or crown at the top. Combine matte, shiny, and glittery gold finishes – layer with different golden shades for depth.”

These ANDALUCA Mixed Natural & Gold Decorative Pinecone ( $16, Amazon ), or this LITBLOOM Lighted Olive Garland Battery Operated with Timer ( $32, Amazon ), make stunning features to accent your Christmas tree.

Gold Christmas decorations (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, you can dress the base of your tree with gold accents, to create a magical look. “Place golden candles or lanterns near the tree base,” Michalowski suggests, “Enhance the fairy tale atmosphere by placing gift boxes with a fairy tale theme or wrapping packages in gold paper around the base.”

Gold lanterns like these Vela Lanterns Gold Brass Moroccan Lamp Decorative Lantern ( $19, Amazon ), work well to add festive style to your decor. Or if you want to create a cozy ambiance, these gold Furora LIGHTING LED Flameless Candles with Remote 8 pack ( $31, Amazon ), will add instant warmth. What’s more, LED candles are far safer to have indoors, especially if you’re hosting those festive gatherings.

Just avoid these Christmas decorating mistakes in the process!