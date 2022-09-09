Jeep is launching three new electric cars — including a true off-road monster

We know that Jeep has plans to go electric, and we’ve already had a glimpse at the first electric Jeep that’ll go on sale. Now we’re getting a look at some of the other electric Jeeps on the way, and some details on what they’re going to be able to do.

The first is the Jeep Avenger, an entry-level model that we’ve already had a sneak peek of. The other is the off-road focussed Jeep Recon and the Wagoneer S SUV. All as part of hitting the previously-announced goal that there would be at least one electric Jeep in every segment by 2025 — which we now know means four electric Jeeps.

(Image credit: Jeep)

The Jeep Avenger, formerly known as ‘Jeep Electric’, is set to arrive sometime in early 2023 — which isn’t very far off. However, the focus on this car is to grow the Jeep brand in Europe, Asia and other markets. That means the odds of it arriving in the U.S. are slim. Which is a shame because it has plenty of features to enjoy.

(Image credit: Jeep)

This compact SUV enjoys all the usual features you’d expect from that kind of car — particularly one from Jeep. That means a high ride, impressive ground clearance, and a “modern and technologically advanced interior, with plenty of space for people and cargo." It also has a range of 400km/248 miles, which isn’t particularly impressive, but it’s still a decent number of miles. No word on pricing, however.

The Recon and Wagoneer S are two all-electric Jeeps that will be launching in the U.S. before heading out elsewhere. Unfortunately you’re going to have to wait a little bit longer for them to arrive.

Jeep Wagoneer S

(Image credit: Jeep)

Let’s start off with the electric Wagoneer. Reservations are set to open next year, though the car itself won’t go into production until 2024. However, it will be built in North America, so it should meet one of the rules of the new EV tax credit. The premium SUV will only be available as an electric model too, which means no plug-in hybrid variants to confuse and/or tempt you.

Jeep is aiming to give the Wagoneer S 400 miles of range per charge, 600 horsepower and a 0-60 time of around 3.5 seconds. Which is all very impressive, and way more enticing than what the Avenger seems to offer. This also means there is a “unique, sleek aerodynamic design” which will all have their own impact on the range. Meanwhile, having 4x4 drive as standard might be giving that acceleration a little boost.

(Image credit: Jeep)

From a design perspective, the Wagoneer S looks very much like a typical electric SUV. Trim door handles, a front-facing LED light bar, and a design that looks very much like it was built to channel air and let the car slide on through the world. It’ll also come with all-terrain management, and “advanced Jeep brand-focussed technology." We’ll likely hear more about this sometime next year, when the Wagoneer is due to go on display in public.

Jeep Recon

(Image credit: Jeep)

Finally, we have the Jeep Recon, which looks to be Jeep’s flagship electric car and is “100% Jeep” despite the lack of emissions. Like the Wagoneer, it’ll get its public debut sometime next year before starting production in 2024. Again that’s happening in North America, though the Jeep will be sold in other global markets — Europe included.

The Recon is being built for off-roading, and will come packed with Jeep’s Selec-Terrain traction management systeme-locker axle technology, under-body protection, tow hooks and “aggressive” off-road tires. Plus, like any Jeep should it’ll have removable doors and glass, alongside a one-touch powertop.

(Image credit: Jeep)

Finally, the new Jeep Recon will come with the “latest generation” Uconnect system, complete with travel guides detailing important off-road trails. Jeep itself claims that the car “has the capability to cross the mighty Rubicon Trail, one of the most challenging off-road trails in the U.S. and reach the end of the trail with enough range to drive back to town and recharge.”

The automaker has not revealed how much range the Recon will have. We hope it’s closer to the Wagoneer S’s 400-mile target than the Avenger’s 248. Likewise, we don’t have any performance stats, but we’re hoping they’re as impressive as the Wagoneer.

What's next for electric Jeeps?

Jeep has confirmed that it aims to release four all-electric cars by 2025, three of which have been detailed here. What’s the fourth? We don’t really know, just that it definitely won’t be an all-electric Wrangler. Jeep told Autopian that this won’t be happening, certainly not anytime soon, thanks to the technical challenges involved in taking everything that makes the Wrangler a Wrangler and building it into an electric off-roader.