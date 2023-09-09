Japan vs Chile live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online

Chile make their Rugby World Cup debut at Stadium de Toulouse, on Sunday, against Japan who have developed a knack for producing storybook moments on the biggest stage. The Brave Blossoms are aiming for the knockouts, though they enter the tournament in poor form.

Looking for a Japan vs Chile live stream?

Japan vs Chile live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Sunday (Sep. 10)

• Time: 12 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT / 9 p.m. AEST

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan Sport (FREE TRIAL)

• U.S. — Peacock

As previous World Cup hosts, Japan reached the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time in their history four years ago, though Jamie Joseph's men haven't really built on that terrific campaign. They lost all three of their warm-up games and have only beaten Tonga this year, though with Group D heavyweights England in meltdown, they still have an excellent chance of reaching the knockouts.

No.8 Kazuki Himeno and former skipper Michael Leitch are their key players, both equally adept at carrying the ball, though even they would have marvelled at Rodrigo Fernandez's solo wonder-try that helped Chile reach the World Cup at the expense of USA.

The 27-year-old fought off the attentions of seven defenders while staggering through 80 yards of quick-sand in torrential conditions, earning the 2022 Try of the Year award for his troubles. The Condors fly-half is certainly a player to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

We’ve got all the details you need for Japan vs Chile live streams and how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023, from anywhere, down below.

How to watch the Japan vs Chile live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy the Japan vs Chile live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV and ITVX.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for the Japan vs Chile live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

How to watch the Japan vs Chile live streams in the U.S.

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the Japan vs Chile live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Japan vs Chile live stream for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. the Japan vs Chile live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

How to watch a Japan vs Chile live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch Japan vs Chile, along with every other Rugby World Cup game, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch the Japan vs Chile live stream in New Zealand for FREE

Kiwis can watch Japan vs Chile via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

