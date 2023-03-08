iPhone 15 screen sizes: What we know so far

The Super Retina XDR display is one of the standout features on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. So naturally, with iPhone 15 rumors picking up in advance of this fall's release, a lot of the speculations surrounding the upcoming phones has zeroed on potential display changes.

For the most part, there's very little to suggest that the iPhone 15 will see big screen size changes over previous models. Apple has proven it has a winning formula with the standard iPhone and both Pro models, so there's little reason to mix thing up. Still, Apple may be planning some slight differences from the current iPhone 14 lineup. Here's what we know about the iPhone 15 screen sizes so far.

iPhone 15 screen sizes: The other iPhones

Apple's iPhone 15 range could have a lot in common with the current iPhone lineup. Last fall, Apple released four phones in two sizes — the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with 6.1-inch screens, and the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max, both of which come with 6.7-inch panels.

Screen Size: A 2022 TrendForce report suggests the number of phones isn't going to change this fall. We're expecting an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max when the dust settles this fall. Initial reports — primarily from leaker ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) — list the same screen sizes as before. If true, that means 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, plus the two 6.7-inch handsets.

Apple could be planning a slight tweak, though. iPhone 15 CADs show that standard model with a 6.2-inch screen (opens in new tab) — a slight increase from the iPhone 14's screen size. In this scenario, it looks like the iPhone 15 Pro would keep its 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max would still have the largest panels at 6.7 inches.

(Image credit: ShrimpApplePro / Twitter)

If you want a hint at what this all might look like a pair of iPhone 15 display leaks purport to show screens for this fall's iPhone lineup. Notably, the screens feature a slightly curved bezel, suggesting that the era of straight-edge iPhones is over.

Dynamic Island: Those leaked display images indicate another big change for the iPhone 15 lineup — Dynamic Island cutouts across the board.

(Image credit: alpha856697 / Twitter)

Both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max replaced the iPhone's notch with the Dynamic Island, a cut-out for the front camera and FaceID sensors that also doubles as a home for notifications and alerts. Apparently, that feature will come to all four iPhone 15 models, not just the Pro offerings.

Dynamic Island is one of our favorite iPhone 14 Pro features. It creates a more seamless and immersive display, and we like how iOS 16's Live Activities feature makes use of the space around the Dynamic Island. This should prove to be a great addition to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus if the rumors are accurate.

Brightness: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is tipped to get a 2,500-nit display, further differentiating Apple's high-end phone from the rest of the models. That would make the iPhone 15 Pro Max the brightest phone display ever, beating the 2,000-nit iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max as well as the 1,750-nit Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Refresh rate: Since the iPhone 13 releases in 2021, the Pro models have featured an adaptive refresh rate, scaling up to 120Hz when on-screen activity would benefit from smoother scrolling or more immersive graphics. Other phones continue to feature a 60Hz refresh rate, putting them behind other flagship phones with faster refresh rates.

Apple seems committed to differentiating its Pro phones from the rest of the lineup, so we don't have much hope that refresh rates will improve for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Apple could always let those phones scale up to 90Hz like Google does for the Pixel 7, but that's wishful thinking at this point.

iPhone 15 screen sizes: What about the iPhone Ultra?

Initial iPhone 15 rumors talked up another possible model — the iPhone 15 Ultra. This device wouldn't just be a rebranded version of the iPhone 15 Pro Max; instead Bloomberg's (opens in new tab) Mark Gurman suggests that the Ultra could have “a faster chip, and perhaps an even larger display,” setting it apart from Apple's iPhone Pro handsets.

How much larger isn't clear right now, but if it's greater than 6.7 inches, that would be Apple's largest phone ever. Outside of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its 6.8-inch display, you'd have to turn to a foldable phone to find more display real estate.

Such hefty display would no doubt add some extra weight to the iPhone 15 Ultra, which seems contrary to Apple's usual philosophy. That said there have been rumors the iPhone 15 Ultra could feature a titanium body, which could offset this weight — and potentially offer greater strength in the process.

But before you get excited about the potential of an iPhone Ultra joining the rest of the iPhone 15 lineup, you may be in for a bit of a wait. Gurman believes that an iPhone Ultra model won't arrive until next year instead. So we'll just have to wait for the iPhone 16 family if we want an even larger iPhone display.