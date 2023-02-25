iPhone 15 Plus render teases a redesign and the end of Lightning ports

By a few accounts, the iPhone 14 Plus has proved to be something of a dud in terms of sales. But dramatically changing design course takes time, and just as we got the iPhone 13 mini after it was clear its predecessor wasn’t setting the world alight, it seems we’re set to get an iPhone 15 Plus later this year too.

Anybody expecting a big design change will be disappointed if new CAD renders published by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab) prove to be accurate, however. The site got hold of CAD renders and had Ian Zelbo mock up what the handset looks like.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac / Ian Zelbo)

As you can see, when side by side with the current model, there’s not much in the way of change. Yes, Dynamic Island will no longer be reserved for the Pro models, as long predicted, but otherwise the size and shape is near identical.

Indeed, the full dimensions (160.87 x 77.76 x 7.81mm) are a fraction of a millimetre away from the 2022 model (160.84 x 78.07 x 7.79mm) — just enough to prevent existing cases from fitting snugly.

That said, it’s what’s on the inside that counts. And as the camera bump is thicker on the new render, perhaps that’s a sign that the rumored megapixel bump will come to pass.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac / Ian Zelbo)

There’s one other thing to note from this angle: the edges are slightly more rounded on the newer model, making the device appear less flat overall, though it’s not something that you’d notice without looking quite closely.

The biggest shift, of course, is on the bottom of the handset render: the Lightning Port has had its last outing, and you can see the familiar rounded USB-C port between the two speaker grilles.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac / Ian Zelbo)

Second time lucky?

Given the iPhone 14 Plus is struggling to appeal to consumers, it’s hard to imagine the subtle changes touted here prompting a wave of new buyers. But as mentioned earlier, it’s what’s on the inside that counts, and perhaps an improved camera, the showy presence of Dynamic Island and performance parity with the iPhone 14 Pro via the A16 chip will be enough to tempt buyers the second time around.

Then again, maybe not. Part of the iPhone 14 Plus’s problem stems from its awkward pricing. At $899 it’s $100 more than the smaller 6.1-inch iPhone 14, but $100 less than the much better specced iPhone 14 Pro. It’s caught in a pricing no man's land, proving too expensive for budget buyers and not feature-packed enough for those who can afford a little more.

Apple could correct that, of course — either by making the Plus cheaper, or the Pro model more expensive. But doing either could harm sales of the models it’s sat between, making it a tricky balancing act.

Apple will be hoping that the improvements — modest as they may be — will be enough to tempt more buyers this time around. If not, the Plus may well go the way of the mini.