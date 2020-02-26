iPhone 12 release date in doubt as coronavirus causes 'two lost months'

The coronavirus outbreak has a human cost, with more than 80,000 confirmed cases and 2,700 reported deaths. But the disease is disrupting the tech world, too, and one of the biggest product launches of the year could be impacted.

That would be the iPhone 12, with an expected launch in September. That may seem like a long ways off, but a new Reuters report suggests that factory shutdowns and travel restrictions related to coronavirus fears may impact the iPhone's ability to arrive on its usual schedule.

The Reuters report isn't based on any official word from Apple or its manufacturing partner Foxconn. The former declined to comment to Reuters and the latter didn't return requests for comment. Rather, Reuters is basing its conclusion that the iPhone 12 timeline could be up in the air after talking to supply chain experts and former Apple employees.

Production on an iPhone coming out in the fall likely wouldn't begin to ramp up until the summer. But sources told Reuters this is around the time of year when Apple engineers would be making regular trips to China to set up assembly lines for trial runs on the phone, so that adjustments can be made by the end of spring in time for manufacturing to begin in earnest. And all that assumes, factory shutdowns in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak haven't already slowed down the process of finalizing the orders needed for the next iPhones.

"You’re really talking about two lost months, which in the consumer electronics cycle is huge,” an executive at a semiconductor firm told Reuters.

The coronavirus has already impacted Apple's business enough that the company warned in mid-February that it would miss revenue targets for the March quarter, as factory shutdowns were cutting into its supply of current iPhones. Apple also closed its China stores for a while last month.

There have been conflicting reports on whether the situation will delay Apple's rumored successor to the iPhone SE. That more compact phone was expected to debut at the end of March, with an April ship date. That timeline is either still on track or delayed, depending on who's doing the analyzing. (Apple, of course, has yet to confirm that the iPhone SE 2 is even in development.)

Apple wouldn't be the only tech company to feel the effects of the coronavirus beyond the human impact. Mobile World Congress was supposed to be taking place in Barcelona this week, but that event was cancelled after several high-profile phone makers pulled out of the show. Samsung had to shut down the factory that makes the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold after an employee there contracted the virus.