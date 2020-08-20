iPad Air 4 release date and price just leaked — and it's a big upgrade

Apple could launch the iPad Air 4 in March 2021, bringing in a tablet with the iPhone 12’s A14 Bionic chip, according to MyDrivers' “foreign sources.”

The sources reportedly told the Chinese website that a fourth-generation iPad Air will arrive early next year and will sport a design that’s more in line with the iPad Pro 2020’s aesthetic. That means no more bulky bezels and likely the removal of the Touch ID-enabled home button.

We have heard this information before through various leaks, but MyDrivers actually sites prices, which lends credence to the previous rumors. Apple is slated to reveal the iPhone 12, Apple Watch 6, and likely a MacBook Pro equipped with an ARM-based chip in the fall. So saving what we’ve previously dubbed the iPad Air 2020 for 2021 would make sense.

With it set to not only get a redesign and a more powerful chipset, the iPad Air 4 will also make the move from the Lightning Connector to a USB-C port, like the iPad Pro, and it will also support the Magic Keyboard. That means the iPad Air 4 could be a serious upgrade in terms of capabilities over the current iPad Air.

We’re also expecting the next iPad Air to come with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options as well as have an 11-inch Liquid Retina display. It’s not yet clear whether that display will have a 120Hz refresh rate like the iPad Pro or if that feature will be kept for the Pro tablets.

Unfortunately, the upgrades the iPad Air 4 is expected to get could see its price rise as well, with it being suggested that it could cost $649, which is $150 more than the iPad Air 3.

MyDrivers also reports that an updated iPad Pro could be on its way next month, likely at the same launch event as the iPhone 12. It’s not clear what upgrades a new iPad Pro will have other than a faster chip. But there have been suggestions that it could be one of the first devices to get a micro-LED display, though other rumors have claimed there won’t be an Apple device with such a screen until 2021. We’ll have to wait until September (or October) to see which rumors bear fruit.