iPad Air 2020 release date, price, specs and rumors

The iPad Air 2020 looks to bring even more Pro-level features to a lower-priced iPad. Now that we've seen the iPad Pro 2020 roll out, the Apple tablet rumor mill has started to show signs of how the rest of the iPad family will grow in 2020.

Rumors and leaks so far point to the iPad Air 2020 (or iPad Air 4) having a lot in common with the more modern iPad Pros, much like how the iPad Air 3 was based on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

These updates appear to push the iPad Air as Apple's mid-range tablet —pricier and more fully-featured than the regular iPad, but without all of the bells and whistles of the iPad Pro.

According to Mac analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (reported by supply chain blog Macotakara), the new iPad Air is coming in the second half of 2020. That's a relatively wide window, and given Apple's most recent hardware releases, we can expect it to possibly arrive outside of WWDC 2020 and any Apple events. The latest iPad Pro, for example, was simply announced via press release.

The iPad Air 2020 starting price will likely be close to $499, as all previous iPad Air models have started at that cost.

iPad Air 2020 specs

The iPad Air 2020 might get a lot of hand-me downs from the 11-inch iPad Pro from 2018. Macotakara's aforementioned report references a Chinese supplier who says the iPad Air 4 will feature a USB-C port, instead of Lightning.

While the iPad Air 2020 could also get Face ID if it's heavily based on the 11-inch iPad Pro, the perks wouldn't stop there. If it has a similar shape and build, the iPad Air would also support the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, so you wouldn't be limited to the Smart Keyboard. 2nd Gen Apple Pencil support would also likely follow. That's not guaranteed, though, as the outlet does note that the new Air will have a 10.8-inch screen, which might make for larger bezels or a slightly different shape.

As for storage, expect a starting capacity of 64GB. That's both the current iPad Air entry-level capacity, and was the storage you got with the 2018 iPad Pro.

For a processor, the A13 Bionic makes sense for the iPad Air 2020, if you consider Apple's history of recycling CPUs. The iPad Air 3 features the A12 Bionic, which was used in the iPhone XS and XR phones (the most recent iPhones at that time), and the current iPhone 11 line uses A13 chips. By comparison, the regular iPad runs on the older A10 Fusion processor.

iPad Air 2020 design

The iPad Air 4 may not look exactly like the 11-inch iPad Pro. Leaker @L0vetodream posits that the tablet will use the rumored mini LED display technology that hasn't hit any iPad yet for a full-screen design with no notch or no Face ID camera.

@L0vetodream also gives hope for a much-wanted return of Touch ID. In the same tweet where they leaked the lack of Face ID, they said the tablet will have "Touch ID under the screen." Hopefully that technology won't just be limited to the iPad Air, but make it to the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 — since Face ID doesn't work when you're wearing a face mask.

Rather, Touch ID will be facilitated by an under-display fingerprint scanner, meaning the next iPad Air could look a little like the iPad Pro 2020 only without a camera in the side bezels for Face ID. This is the same type of fingerprint reader that's occasionally been rumored to hit the iPhone 12.

iPad Air 2020 outlook

All of the iPad Air 2020 leaks point to a fairly important update to the tablet. If all of these rumors hold up, the iPad Air 4 will primarily appeal to those who have found the regular iPad a little sluggish or wish they could charge their tablet with the same USB-C cable they use for their iPad. The USB-C cable will also appeal to those looking to switch from Lightning to the more-standard cable that's used for charging MacBooks.

Stay tuned for all the latest iPad Air 2020 rumors.