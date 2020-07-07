Hurry! Killer Bose QC 35 II deal takes $112 off

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones have fantastic sound quality, top-tier active noise cancellation, lengthy battery life and more. And while the headphones' only flaw is their price, we've found a sale that's helping take care of that.

Right now, Amazon has the Bose QuietComfort 35 II for $236 ($112 off). That's the price for its Rose Gold color, but the black and silver versions are also discounted by $50:

Bose QC 35 II headphones: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

If you've been waiting to hit buy on a pair of over-ear noise cancelling headphones, today's your lucky day. The QC 35 II's give you everything you need, with a comfortable lightweight design and fantastic sound quality. This pricing applies to black and silver designs.

Rose Gold Bose QC 35 II: was $349 now $236 @ Amazon

The bright and lively rose gold hue isn't for everyone, but if you like the way it shines, you can save even more. Amazon's got this QC 35 II colorway at $236, $63 less than the black and silver versions. Again, this is close to their lowest pricing of the year, as they were about $18 cheaper in March.

While the Bose 700's have taken the crown as the best wireless headphones overall, those sell for about $100 more and the QC 35 II's are so good they spent a while on the throne.

So, if you've been waiting to treat yourself to a great pair of headphones, and saving your cash, this QC 35 II deal is a perfect chance to upgrade your personal audio. The QuietComfort 35 II's earn their name with excellent noise neutralization, and their 20 hours of battery life make them great for long-distance travel (or simply for those who forget to plug headphones in after a good listening session).

We're rounding up the best July sales all week during Tom's Guide's special Summer Savings event, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide for more deals.