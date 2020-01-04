How to watch Wolves vs Manchester United: Live stream the FA Cup

When Wolves face Manchester United in the FA Cup, it's usually a memorable match. Just last year, the two teams squared off in the quarterfinals of the same tournament, with Wolves defeating the Red Devils.

So the Wolves vs. Man United match in the third round of the FA Cup today (Jan. 4) carries some extra edge, and not just because the two teams find themselves elbowing for position in the Premier League table. You won't want to miss this FA Cup showdown — and you won't have to if you know where it's streaming.

Wolves vs. Manchester United live stream start time The Wolves vs. Manchester United match gets underway at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST on Saturday (Jan. 4). US viewers will need ESPN+ to stream the match, as they will for all FA Cup match-ups. BT Sport has Wolves vs. Man United in the UK, while Canadian viewers can tune into SportsNet World.

How can I use a VPN to live stream Wolves vs. Manchester United?

Maybe you're out of the country and unable to access your normal streaming services when the Wolves vs Manchester United match kicks off. That shouldn't stop you from catching a live stream of the match, provided you've use a virtual private network, or VPN. That lets you disguise where you are in the world, so you can access the same streaming services you'd enjoy back at home.

Our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It fared very well in our tests of different VPN services, and we appreciate its superlative customer service. You can also get a low monthly rate if you opt for an annual subscription.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I live stream the Wolves vs. Manchester United match?

You won't find the FA Cup on any TV channel in the U.S. Instead, all matches — including Wolves vs. Manchester United — can be found on ESPN+, the sports channel's subscription streaming service.

You don't need to have a cable or satellite TV subscription to access ESPN+. Instead, it's a $5 monthly service, even if you're already getting ESPN through your cable TV subscription. Soccer fans would be well advised to subscribe, and not just for Wolves vs. Man United: ESPN+ also features England's Championship division and Italy's Serie A, including the FA Cup and League Cup tournaments.

ESPN+: $4.99 a month

ESPN's monthly subscription service includes live event such as soccer, hockey and college sports as well as original programming. This is a separate service from any cable subscription.View Deal

You can watch ESPN+ on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and many Samsung TVs. The ESPN app for Android and iOS devices also includes an ESPN+ tab, and you can access the streaming service directly through ESPN's website.