How to watch PS5 State of Play March 2022 — and what we expect to see

Sony's next PlayStation State of Play live stream is taking place today, March 9, and unlike February's event it won’t be dedicated to a single game.

The PlayStation Blog confirmed that this State of Play will clock in at around 20 minutes (give or take) and there will be “a special focus on highlighting great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers.” Sony is also quick to note that there will be some updates from developers located in other parts of the world as well.

Could this State of Play be where Final Fantasy XVI re-emerges? It’s been months since we last heard about the PS5 console exclusive, and fans are likely eager to learn more about the next mainline entry in the popular RPG series. There have also been some suggestions that Sony’s answer to Xbox Game Pass could be unveiled here.

By all accounts it’s shaping up to be a must-watch show, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the action. Below you’ll find all the details on how to watch PlayStation State of Play for March 2022, as well as what we expect to see during the live stream.

How to watch PlayStation State of Play March 2022

The PlayStation State of Play for March 2022 is scheduled to take place Wednesday, March 9 at 2 p.m. PT, 5 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. GMT. The live-streamed event will be available across various platforms including Twitch and YouTube.

It doesn’t appear there will be a pre-show, but you will still be able to join the stream prior to the State of Play starting so you don’t miss a moment (we’ll add an embedded link to this article once available).

The show is confirmed to run 20 minutes and won’t focus on a single PS5 game, but will include several titles from studios based in Japan.

What to expect at PlayStation State of Play March 2022

(Image credit: Square Enix)

As noted above, Sony has confirmed this State of Play event will highlight some great games from Japanese publishers.

That has lead to the internet theorizing that Final Fantasy XVI will make its grand return here. Although, there is a real possibility that something Persona could be announced as well.

The legendary JRPG series is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and developer Altus has confirmed there will be several announcements in 2022 to mark the occasion. Perhaps a PS4/PS5 port of Persona 4 Golden is on the cards?

Otherwise, there is a possibility that games such as Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights and Forspoken will feature. Although, Forspoken was just delayed from its original May release date until October, so may go dark for the next couple of months.

There have been murmurings that Sony’s Xbox Game Pass rival, codenamed Project Spartacus, could be fully revealed here. A Bloomberg report from last year suggested it would launch in Spring 2022, so we expect to hear more details soon. This State of Play seems like the ideal place to outline how the subscription service will work.