How to watch Loki: episode 1 release time, schedule and more

Loki Episode 1 details and more Episode 1 release date: Wednesday, June 8 (3 a.m. ET)

Next episodes: Wednesdays at (3 a.m. ET)

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku

Showrunner: Michael Waldron

Director: Kate Herron

Episodes: 6

We're more than excited to watch Loki on Disney Plus, as the master of mischief is finally getting his own show. From what we know so far, the Loki TV series is going to be weird and wild, as he's jumping all across time and reality.

So far, the show's big bad villain has yet to be revealed, but rumors suggest Kang the Conqueror may be involved. That would make sense given that Loki's dealing with folks like Mobius M. Morbius (Owen Wilson) and Ravonna Lexus Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), both of whom have a history with Kang in the comics.

And while it might look like Loki's being brought to trial for his time-hopping, that read of the series isn't 100% true. This is a variant of Loki, as the original, real Loki was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

What is a variant, you ask? Well, this is the Loki who got his hands on the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, and disappeared through a dark cloud of smoke. Since then, he's been apparently a very naughty god (surprise surprise), upsetting the timelines.

This bad behavior brings him to the Time Variance Authority, which tries to keep order in the many timelines.

How to watch Loki on Disney Plus

Loki's looking hard to catch, jumping around timelines, but you can find this show exclusively on Disney Plus.

The first and second episodes arrive Wednesday, June 9 at 3 a.m. ET, and subsequent episodes will follow at that same time every Wednesday.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more. Get the most value with the $13.99 bundle that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.View Deal

How to watch Loki internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Loki episodes schedule

The good news is that Loki episodes are long. A tweet from Discussing Film’s Diego Andaluz revealed that they're almost at an hour a piece: episode 1 is 51 minutes and episode 2 is 54 minutes. Of course, if they're anything like the WandaVision and Falcon and Winter, that's going to include 10 minutes or so of credits.

The bad news? We're only getting 6 episodes in total. If the first two episodes are about average for the season, expect the total run time to go around 5 hours and 15 minutes.