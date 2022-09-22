Google Pixel 7 leaked price is $200 less than iPhone 14

One of the few remaining mysteries about the Google Pixel 7 lineup may have just been revealed, and it's very good news indeed.

A Twitter leaker just posted prices for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, claiming they'll be unchanged from the starting prices of last year's Pixel 6 lineup. At a time when prices of other goods have ballooned upward, it sounds like Google is going to follow Apple's iPhone 14 lead and hold the line on pricing for its new flagships.

Specifically, leaker Artem Russakovskii (opens in new tab) says that the Pixel 7 will cost $599 while the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899. Like the Pixel 7's predecessors, those prices would undercut Google's primary smartphone rivals, as the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22 both start at $799. More advanced phones from Apple and Samsung start at $999 and go up from there.

Pixel 7 Pro, codenamed Cheetah, will cost $899, available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colors. pic.twitter.com/sNhZzuEJxTSeptember 22, 2022 See more

Russakovskii's source appears to be affiliated with Target according to Android Authority (opens in new tab), which spotted the tweets about leaked prices. Indeed, in a subsequent tweet (opens in new tab), Russakovskii mentions that Target will offer a $100 gift card with Pixel 7 purchases while Pixel 7 Pro buyers can expect a $200 gift card.

Earlier this week, Google announced that preorders for the new Pixel phones would begin on October 6, the same day Google is holding a hardware event where the Pixel 7 is going to debut. Russakovskii tweets that phones are currently scheduled to hit stores a week later on October 13, but acknowledges that some rumors claim the actual Pixel 7 ship date will get pushed back to October 18.

Price has been one of the big question marks about the Pixel 7 lineup since Google gave us our first look at the phones back in May. We also know that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are going to feature a new Tensor processor and that they'll sport a modified version of the camera bar Google first introduced to its phone lineup with the Pixel 6.

Other details about the phones have come from rumors. Cameras sound like they're unlikely to change from the Pixel 6 setup, which featured a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide camera and — on the Pro model — a 48MP telephoto lens. The Pixel 7 looks like its going to be slightly more compact than the Pixel 6, while the Pixel 7 Pro looks to be about the same size as its predecessor.

(Image credit: Google/Facebook)

An earlier hands-on with a Pixel 7 Pro prototype suggested that the new phone wouldn't have as dramatically curved a screen as last year's model, and now a new image seems to confirm that. 9to5Google spotted a picture on the Facebook page of Google's Pixel Superfans community (opens in new tab) that seemingly shows off the front of the Pixel 7 Pro. That's significant because up until now we haven't seen the front of the Pixel 7 Pro — only the back of the upcoming phone. As the hands-on video suggested, the curves don't look as pronounced.

We'll find out how the Pixel 7 Pro looks for certain — and how much it officially costs — in two weeks when Google's October 6 event gets underway.