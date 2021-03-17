Google Pixel 5a launch now looks imminent — here’s why

The Pixel 5a isn't that far off, if rumors are to be believed. Moreover, Google's budget phone is likely to be a strong presence in India, the second largest smartphone market in the world.

We're hearing and seeing more about this phone and now we think it's passed certification in the Bureau of Indian Standards, or BIS. Though the device in question is unnamed, the timing seems too convenient to be one of Google's other phones slated for the tail end of 2021.

Spotted by Twitter user @stufflistings, the device is named GROM2. It finished the BIS' inclusion process, meaning that it's well on its way to a final release. Again, we don't know what GROM2 is exactly, but we strongly believe it's the Pixel 5a.

For reference, we do know that Google is ramping up for production for the Pixel 5a for India. The Pixel 4a was unexpectedly popular in the country and Google had trouble keeping up with demand.

So this year, not only will it be poised to meet possible high demand, but the company might also shift some production to India. This would reduce transit time and costs for Indian buyers, but it'd also likely cut down on taxes and tariffs.

For now, we'll have to wait for either more leaks or official confirmation from Google to learn more about the Pixel 5a. We don't think we'll see too much of an upgrade to the main 12.2MP camera, since the Pixel 4a's is already one of the best that you can buy, especially given its price point.

From the renders we've seen thus far, the Pixel 5a looks like it'll maintain the minimalism that Pixel fans (including myself) love. We expect that the Pixel 5a will look quite similar to its predecessor in specs and anticipate some minor upgrades to keep the phone relevant for 2021.