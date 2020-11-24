Google Pixel 5 deal just crashed to $599 for Black Friday

The Pixel 5 delivers the top-notch mobile photography you expect from a Google phone but in a less expensive package than previous Pixel flagships. As part of its Black Friday deals, Best Buy is offering the Pixel 5 for even less than its normal price.

Right now, you can get the Pixel 5 for $599.99 at Best Buy when you buy the phone and activate it during purchase. Your choice of carriers includes AT&T, Verizon and Sprint. (New Sprint customers can reap additional savings, as Best Buy will lower the cost of the Pixel 5 by $200 to $499.)

Pixel 5: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

You can save $100 on the Pixel 5 when you activate the phone with a wireless carrier (AT&T, Sprint or Verizon) at Best Buy. Getting the phone unlocked will still save you $50 off its regular price.View Deal

Don't want to activate your phone right away? You can still get the Pixel 5 unlocked for $50 off its regular $699 price.

The Pixel 5 doesn't use the Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip found in other leading Android flagships, but its Snapdragon 765G chipset offers solid performance along with 5G connectivity. The real story, though, is the Pixel 5's cameras — a main shooter joined by an ultrawide angle lens. Combined with Google's computational photography prowess, the Pixel 5 is among the best camera phones we've tested this year.

We're keeping a tab on Black Friday phone deals for all the leading phone makers as part of our efforts to highlight the week's best holiday deals. So if you're in the market for a phone, stick with Tom's Guide this week and beyond.