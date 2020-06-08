Google Pixel 4a XL: Is it coming or cancelled?

The Google Pixel 4a is rumored to be launching this July or August, but it may be flying solo. Some reports have pointed to Google cancelling the Pixel 4a XL, which would be the Pixel 4a’s bigger brother.

Last time around, Google launched both a Pixel 3a and a Pixel 3a XL, so why change the strategy this time? And is the Pixel 4a XL really cancelled? Here’s what we know about the Pixel 4a XL based on leaks so far — and its fate.

If Google decided to move ahead with the Google Pixel 4a XL, it would be unveiled alongside the Pixel 4a. And the latest rumor has Google holding a virtual event July 13 and the phone itself launching in August.

Initially, it was expected that Google would launch the Pixel 4a in May to coincide with Google I/O, but that event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Google Pixel 4a XL price: What would it cost?

If Google decided to make the Pixel 4a XL a reality, it would likely command at least an $80 premium over the Pixel 4a. The latest rumors point to the Pixel 4a costing a very aggressive $349. So a Pixel 4a XL would could about $429.

Google Pixel 4a XL: Screen size

(Image credit: Pigtou)

The Google Pixel 4a will reportedly feature a 5.8-inch OLED display, up from 5.6 inches on the Pixel 3a. The Pixel 3a XL had a 6-inch OLED screen but we have not heard about a screen size for a Pixel 4a XL.

The Pixel 4a XL render leak revealed possible dimensions for the phone, though, at 154.3 x 73.9 x 8.2 mm. That would be significantly smaller than the 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm footprint for the Pixel 3a XL.

Google Pixel 4a XL: Cameras

The Google Pixel 4a XL was rumored to feature dual rear cameras, compared to a single 12MP rear shooter for the Pixel 4a. What’s not clear is whether the Pixel 4a XL would use a telephoto lens as the second camera — like the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL — or if Google would go the ultra-wide route.

Google Pixel 4a XL: Is it really cancelled?

In January, YouTuber Dave Lee reported that Google would be dropping the Pixel 4a XL from its lineup. Apparently, the $479 Pixel 3a XL did not sell nearly as well as the smaller and cheaper $399 Pixel 3a.

Since then we’e seen other reports that suggest that the Pixel 4a XL is not coming, even though it may have been in the works. Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser leaked the release date of the Pixel 4a in May and did not even mention the Pixel 4a XL.

As reported by 9to5Google, purported parts for a Pixel 4a XL leaked on eBay in April, pointing to a dual-lens camera. Later, leaker @xleaks7 in collaboration with accessories retailer Pigtou created a render of what the Pixel 4a XL would look like while affirming that the phone would not be coming to market.

Google has not confirmed the existence of the Pixel 4a or Pixel 4a XL, but as of right now a Pixel 4a XL launch does not seem likely.

Google Pixel 4a XL outlook

If the Pixel 4a winds up being 5.8 inches, that size may be big enough for most people who are shopping for a budget phone. However, a Pixel 4a XL would be nice for those who prefer a larger screen and especially a second rear camera. As of now we would say not to expect a Pixel 4a XL when Google announces the Pixel 4a, but anything can happen.