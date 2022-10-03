Get ready for the Golden Joystick Awards on November 22

One of the most prestigious events in gaming is back this November 22, with the Golden Joystick Awards presented by our sibling publication GamesRadar+.

As an awards show fueled by public voting, the Golden Joysticks attracts millions of votes each year to recognize some of the world’s best games, developers, publishers and personalities from across the past 12 months.

Gaming fans will be invited to vote in 18 categories including ‘Best Storytelling’, ‘Best Studio’, ‘Most Wanted’ and the coveted ‘Ultimate Game of the Year’, with three additional ‘Critics Choice Awards’ being awarded on the night. Public voting will open here (opens in new tab) this Friday October 7.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the Golden Joystick Awards will feature two new voting categories, ‘Best Early Access Launch’ and ‘Best Game Trailer’.

The ‘Best Early Access Launch’ award reflects the growing number of games that invite the public to pre-release playtests as part of an evolving launch. While ‘Best Game Trailer’ celebrates the most impactful and original trailers which play an ever more important role in the expanding landscape of digital games showcases.

The winners will be revealed on November 22, in an all-digital awards show broadcast across all major streaming platforms. As well as the awards, the show will also feature new trailers and exclusive content from across the gaming world. To keep with all the latest news on the Golden Joystick Awards 2022 (opens in new tab) follow us on Twitter (opens in new tab) and Facebook (opens in new tab) #GoldenJoystickAwards.

The categories are:

Studio of the Year

PC Game of the Year

PlayStation Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

Nintendo Game of the Year

Best Multiplayer Game

Still Playing

Best Audio

Best Storytelling

Best Visual Design

Best Indie Game

Best Game Expansion

Best Game Community

Best Gaming Hardware

Best Early Access Launch

Best Game Trailer

Most Wanted

Ultimate Game of the Year (voting opens separately - for this award only - on November 7)

