GameStop Xbox Series X restock coming soon — what you need to know

After a quiet start to the year, Xbox Series X restock is making a comeback this morning. GameStop currently has two Xbox Series X bundles that will go live possibly at 11 a.m. ET.

It appears the bundles are not locked to PowerUp Rewards Pro members, which means anyone can purchase them. (The bundles aren't live yet). Meanwhile, Antonline also has an Xbox Series X bundle you can purchase right now. The bundles were first spotted by console tracker @PS5restocks_etc.

Xbox Series X bundle: $749 @ Antonline Xbox Series X bundle: $749 @ Antonline

Antonline has Xbox Series X bundles available for sale. The bundle includes the XSX console, Microsoft Elite Black Series 2 Wireless Controller, and an Xbox Wired Stereo Headset.

Xbox Series X bundle: $749 @ GameStop Xbox Series X bundle: $749 @ GameStop

GameStop has Xbox Series X available via this bundle. It includes the XSX console, an extra Xbox Series X Wireless Controller, Far Cry 6, NBA 2K22, 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, and a $50 GameStop gift card.

Xbox Series X bundle: $774 @ GameStop Xbox Series X bundle: $774 @ GameStop

This Xbox Series X bundle includes the XSX console, Microsoft Elite Black Series 2 Wireless Controller, 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, and a $50 GameStop gift card.

GameStop Xbox Series X restocks have typically been reserved for PowerUp Rewards Pro members. It doesn't look like that'll be the case for today's restock. Keep in mind that GameStop always offer bundles instead of standalone consoles. The bundles typically offer things like games, digital gift cards, and more.

GameStop always charges the combined retail price of the items within its bundles, so you won’t be getting price gouged. The bundles also tend to last longer than standalone restocks, which could help increase your chances of scoring an Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X restock tracker — where to look