Galaxy Fold 2 May Feature a New S Pen

When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Fold, many found it inexplicable that it didn’t support the Galaxy Note line's S Pen. It didn’t make any sense, but fortunately — and hopefully — Samsung may adopt this feature in the Galaxy Fold 2.

According to Dutch tech blog LetsGoDigital, a new Samsung patent published on August 2019 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office describes just that and more. It may also be the reason why the original Galaxy didn’t come with pen support to begin with.

The patent describes in detail how a stylus should work on a surface that is bendable, specifically how it will interact when the unit is not perfectly open flat but at an angle. Samsung claims they have figured out methods that make sure that you can safely and accurately draw or write with the pen through the fold.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Perhaps this is the reason why we didn’t get a Fold pen — or why the Huawei Mate X doesn’t support a stylus either when it seems like the most logical thing to have in this type of form factor. The Microsoft Surface Neo and Surface Duo avoid this limitation by using a much simpler design, with two separate hard displays with glass surfaces that don’t introduce any fragile fault points.

The patent also shows a flexible screen design that can unfold 180 degrees, like a paper notebook. Rather than just stopping at its flat tablet position, like the current Galaxy Fold, you would be able to keep bending it until it looks like a folded Mate X. Why? I really have no idea of the utility.