$2,000 stimulus checks more likely if Democrats win Senate

Democrats are looking to take control of the U.S. Senate as of midday Wednesday (Jan. 6), with Raphael Warnock declared the winner in one Georgia run-off race and Jon Ossoff leading by more than 17,000 votes in the other. They were running to replace incumbent GOP senators Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue, respectively.

If both Democrats take the Senate seats, then the chamber will be split 50-50 between the two parties. Because incoming Vice President Kamala Harris would provide the deciding vote in the event of ties after Jan. 20, this would give Democrats both chambers of Congress and the White House for the first time since 2011.

So what does this mean for future stimulus legislation and stimulus checks? Both will be much more likely to come up for votes, but Senate Republicans will still have the power to block legislation they don't like.

President-elect Joe Biden said Monday (Jan. 4) that he supports a third round of stimulus checks of $2,000 each.

"If you send Jon and the Reverend [Warnock] to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door," Biden told a campaign rally in Atlanta while stumping for the Democratic candidates, according to Fox Business. "And if you send Sens. Perdue and Loeffler back to Washington, those checks will never get there. It's just that simple."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California) said Wednesday that a "unified Democratic Party will advance extraordinary progress," according to Politico.

Not a blank check

Late last month, President Trump threatened to not sign the second stimulus relief bill until the $600 checks that were part of the legislation were boosted to $2,000, but he caved after Republican leaders in Congress told him they couldn't support that.

The first round of stimulus checks issued in March 2020 were $1,200 each; the $2,000 amount seems to have originated with a group of left-wing Democrats, not the Democratic leadership.

Gaining control of the Senate would let the Democrats set the agenda and bring bills to a vote, but it wouldn't give them carte blanche to do whatever they like.

Because of the Senate's filibuster rule, nearly all legislation needs to pass the 100-seat chamber by 60 votes, not 50. Democrats would need at least 10 GOP senators to pass big spending bills, and it's unlikely that that many Republicans could be persuaded to support $2,000 stimulus checks.

In the House, Democrats have only an 11-seat majority, so less than a dozen Democratic defectors could quash legislation. As in the Senate, the moderates of both parties will hold the balance of power.

The outcome of the Ossoff-Perdue race might not be known for several days. Military and overseas ballots have until Friday, Jan. 8, to arrive by mail. If the margin between the two candidates is less than 0.5% of the vote, either candidate can request a recount.