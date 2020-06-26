Fortnite Movie Nite: How to watch Inception, Batman Begins and more

We're excited to watch Fortnite Movie Nite, because it's bringing classic Christopher Nolan movies to a new destination. Yes, the latest experiment in Fortnite's Party Royale pop culture events will turn the drop zone into the drive-in.

There's only one catch: the movie you get, and the showtimes it's going to be screened at, will differ based on the country you're in. In America, we'll watch Leonardo DiCaprio and his crew of brain-invaders in Inception, while other countries get The Prestige or Batman Begins.

Fortnite Movie Nite start time Tomorrow (June 26), Fortnite Movie Nite screenings start at 8 a.m. Eastern. The full schedule can be found below.

In a blog post, Epic indirectly credits the differing movie titles per country as being related to how "Navigating distribution rights for different countries and languages for full movies is challenging."

Fortnite's been on a roll with its big not-gaming events, letting artists such as Marshmello, Travis Scott and Diplo (performing tonight!) take to a virtual stage. Nolan's no stranger to Fortnite either, as his film Tenet debuted a new trailer in Fortnite. One wonders if the film itself will be screened (at a price) in Fortnite as well.

How to watch Fortnite Movie Nite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As has been the case with previous streams, audience members just need to sign into Fortnite, log into the Party Royale mode, and head to the big screen on the west side of the battle island.

Fortnite Movie Nite schedule in the US (Inception)

In America, Fortnite Movie Nite will bring the earth-breaking world of Inception to the virtual stage at three different times:

Friday, June 26 at 8 a.m. Eastern | 5 a.m. Pacific

Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern | 5 p.m. Pacific

Friday, June 26 at 11:55 p.m. Eastern | 8:55 p.m. Pacific

Fortnite Movie Nite schedule in Canada (The Prestige)

Our friends in the great white north will get a single showing of Christopher Nolan's The Prestige. If you're unaware of The Prestige, it's a thriller set in Edwardian London, where magicians (played by Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman) split apart after a tragic accident. David Bowie's role in the film is worth the time alone if you ask me.

Friday, June 26 at 12 p.m. Eastern

Fortnite Movie Nite schedule in the UK (The Prestige)

In the United Kingdom, you're going to get one movie and one showtime. Fortunately, it's Christopher Nolan's brilliant mystery film The Prestige and it's starting at the easy-for-many time of 5 p.m. BST.

Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m. BST

Fortnite Movie Nite: Wait, who gets Batman Begins?

Folks in countries including (but not limited to) France, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Chile, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka get a pair of showtimes for Batman Begins, the first of Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.