Forget iPhone 12 mini: Galaxy S20 FE early Black Friday deal just $599

Lots of people are excited about the iPhone 12 range right now, especially the relatively low-cost iPhone 12 Mini. But there are some great alternatives out there for less.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is one such phone, and it’s now just $599 in Amazon’s pre-Black Friday sale. It’s no lower than what we saw ahead of Prime Day, but it’s still $100 off one of the latest and best smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

Samsung's 'cheap' flagship is even cheaper than usual. It's packed full of premium features, like the 120Hz display and 5G, while trying to stay as far away from the ultra-premium pricetags of the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S20 range. And now it can be yours for $100 off the normal price.View Deal

If you’re comparing the S20 FE with the iPhone 12 range, there’s a lot to be said in Samsung’s defense. Not only does it come with a boosted 120Hz display, a bigger screen, reverse wireless charging, and no notch, Samsung has also included a fast charger in the box. Because having to buy one separately is really annoying.

In our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review, we praised Samsung's phone for it's smooth and vivid display, attractive color options and powerful cameras. We already consider it to be one of the best phone values of the year, and at $100 off it's a true bargain.

The iPhone 12 mini clocks in at $699, which is what the FE would normally cost you. But with this deal you’re getting more for $100 less than the usual price.

We’re expecting a lot more discounts in the lead up to Black Friday, so be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals hub. So even if the S20 FE isn’t for you, you’re sure to be able to find something in the coming weeks.