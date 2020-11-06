Forget AirPods Pro deals: Sony's noise-cancelling earbuds just dropped to $169

Thanksgiving Day is still a few weeks out, but Black Friday deals are well under way.

One of our favorites comes courtesy of Best Buy. Currently, you can get the Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones for $168. That's $61 off and one of the best Black Friday headphones deals we've seen.

Sony WF-1000XM3: was $229 now $168 @ Best Buy

If you want a pair of wireless earbuds with some of the best active noise-cancelling around, then this deal is for you. The Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones deliver stellar sound quality, fit nicely, offer good battery life, and do an excellent job of blocking out unwanted noise. View Deal

In our Sony WF-1000XM3 review we praised the earbuds for their high-end audio performance, which delivers balanced bass and excellent warm resonance, as well as the ability to pick out details well in audio trucks.

The earbuds also fit comfortably. And that snug fit helps the active noise cancellation really keep unwanted external sounds a bay.

There are plenty of extra features with the Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones, notably virtual assistant support and the ability to automatically optimize sound for the ambient sound levels of the environment you’re in.

As such, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are a worthy entry in our best wireless earbuds list. And at this new low price, they are definitely a pair of headphones to consider if you're in the market for some premium earbuds.

