F1 Italian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch, start time, channel

It's time for the F1 Italian Grand Prix live stream, and for the second time this season (and the second time ever) that means we'll be treated to the spectacle of the new Sprint qualifying format.
The 2021 F1 Italian Grand Prix starts at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST on Sunday (September 12). Qualifying is tomorrow (Friday, September 10) at 12 p.m. ET and the Sprint race is on Saturday at 10.30 a.m. ET.
• U.S. — Watch on ESPN2 via Sling or Fubo.TV
• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports
• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free
To recap, Sprint qualifying is a 30-minute blast around the track to determine the final grid position for the race proper. Points are awarded for positions 1-3 and there are no mandatory pit stops. It was trialled at the British Grand Prix earlier this year and was a moderate success.
As a result, this weekend's action follows a different schedule to the usual format, with practice 1 and standard qualifying tomorrow (Friday, September 10), followed by practice 2 and the Sprint race on Saturday.
Format aside, there's plenty to look forward to this weekend. Max Verstappen is back on top of the Driver's standings after winning the Belgian Grand Prix in farcical circumstances, then his home Dutch Grand Prix with a dominant performance. Mercedes, and Lewis Hamilton, are back in catch-up mode, but there are only 3 points between them at the top of the table and plenty of races still to go.
Or rather, there should be plenty of races left; Covid-19 claimed another victim recently, with the Japanese GP cancelled, and there are still doubts over some of the other 8 GPs currently scheduled.
The other big news is that Valtteri Bottas will not be alongside Hamilton at Mercedes next season, with Williams' young flyer George Russell replacing him in 2022. Bottas will instead move to Alfa Romeo to replace the retiring Kimi Räikkönen.
Will Bottas have something to prove at Italy's famous Monza circuit this weekend? We'll have to wait and see. But the good news is that you can watch all the action online via an F1 Italian Grand Prix live stream — so read on to find out how to do just that.
How to watch the F1 Italian Grand Prix live stream for free
Most countries have an F1 live stream on one channel or another, but many of them require a subscription. However, if you're lucky enough to live in Austria then you can watch the F1 Italian Grand Prix live stream for free.
That's because the race will be shown on free-to-air television on Red Bull's own Servus TV.
If you're based in Austria but aren't at home for the Italian Grand Prix, don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.
How to watch the F1 Italian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world
It's natural that you might want to watch the F1 Italian Grand Prix live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?
Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.
For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the F1 Italian Grand Prix live stream on Sky Sports, even though they're not in the U.K.
They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Sports or another website and watch the race.
How to watch the F1 Italian Grand Prix live stream in the US
ESPN2 is the place to turn for the F1 Italian Grand Prix live stream in the U.S., and there are several ways you can access it.
As well as being available through your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions. Also note that Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.
ESPN2 is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Either way, coverage of the big race starts at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday (September 12).
Note, though, that qualifying on Friday will be shown on ESPN, rather than ESPN2.
If you don't want to pay for live ESPN2 in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.
F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.
And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.
How to watch the F1 Italian Grand Prix live stream in the UK
As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show all of the Italian Grand Prix action, and in up to 4K resolution.
You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 Italian Grand Prix live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.
To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.
A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.
Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.
How to watch the F1 Italian Grand Prix live stream in Canada
TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream.
All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.
Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.
How to watch the F1 Italian Grand Prix live stream in Australia
Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 live streams in Australia, which means you can watch the 2021 Italian Grand Prix online via Foxtel.
Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.
You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.
F1 Italian Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule
The Italian Grand Prix weekend is the second to include F1's new Sprint qualifying format. As a result, there's only one practice session on Friday (September 10) with standard qualifying following it.
Practice two is on Saturday, followed by the Sprint qualifying race, while the main race takes place on Sunday (September 12). Here's the full schedule:
Friday, September 10
- Practice 1: 8.30 a.m. – 9.30 a.m. ET (5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m PT / 1.30 p.m. – 2.30 p.m. BST)
- Qualifying: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. ET (9 a.m. – 10 a.m PT / 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. BST)
Saturday, September 11
- Practice 2: 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET (3 a.m. – 4 a.m PT / 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. BST)
- Sprint qualifying: 10.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. ET (7.30 a.m. – 8 a.m PT / 3.30 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST)
Sunday, September 12
Race: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. ET (6 a.m. – 8 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST)
F1 Italian Grand Prix — current driver standings
POS
DRIVER
NATIONALITY
|CAR
PTS
1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|RED BULL RACING HONDA
|224.5
2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|221.5
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|MERCEDES
|123
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|114
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|RED BULL RACING HONDA
|108
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|FERRARI
|92
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|FERRARI
|89.5
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|ALPHATAURI HONDA
|66
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|56
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|ALPINE RENAULT
|46
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|ALPINE RENAULT
|44
|12
|Sebastian Vettel
GER
ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
|35
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|ALPHATAURI HONDA
|18
|14
Lance Stroll
CAN
ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
|18
|15
|George Russell
|GBR
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|13
|16
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|7
|17
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FIN
|ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
|2
|18
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|ITA
|ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
|1
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|HAAS FERRARI
0
|20
|Nikita Mazepin
|RAF
|HAAS FERRARI
|0
|20
|Robert Kubica
|POL
|ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
|0
F1 2021 car and driver line-ups
Team
|Driver 1
Driver 2
Alfa Romeo
Kimi Raikkonen (7)
Antonio Giovinazzi (99)
Alpha Tauri
Pierre Gasly (10)
Yuki Tsunoda (22)
Alpine
Fernando Alonso (14)
Esteban Ocon (31)
Aston Martin
Sebastian Vettel (5)
Lance Stroll (18)
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc (16)
Carlos Sainz (55)
Haas
Nikita Mazepin (9)
Mick Schumacher (47)
McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo (3)
Lando Norris (4)
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton (44)
Valtteri Bottas (77)
Red Bull
Max Verstappen (33)
Sergio Perez (11)
Williams
George Russell (63)
Nicholas Latifi (6)
Full 2021 F1 calendar
DATE
GRAND PRIX
CIRCUIT
COUNTRY
26-28 March
Bahrain Grand Prix
Bahrain International Circuit
Bahrain
16-18 April
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Autodromo Imola
Italy
30 April 2 May
Portuguese Grand Prix
Portimão Circuit
Portugal
7-9 May
Spanish Grand Prix
Catalunya Circuit
Spain
20-23 May
Monaco Grand Prix
Monaco Circuit
Monte Carlo
4-6 June
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku street circuit
Azerbaijan
18-20 June
French Grand Prix
Circuit Paul Ricard
France
25-27 June
|Styrian Grand Prix
|Red Bull Ring
Austria
2-4 July
Austrian Grand Prix
Red Bull Ring
Austria
16-18 July
British Grand Prix
Silverstone Circuit
Great Britain
30 July - 1 Aug
Hungarian Grand Prix
Hungaroring
Hungary
27-29 Aug
Belgian Grand Prix
Spa-Francorchamps Circuit
Belgium
3-5 Sept
Dutch Grand Prix
Circuit Zandvoort
Netherlands
10-12 Sept
Italian Grand Prix
Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Italy
|24-26 Sept
|Russian Grand Prix
|Sochi International Street Circuit
Russia
|8-10 Oct
|Turkish Grand Prix
|Intercity Instanbul Park
|Turkey
22-24 Oct
US Grand Prix
Circuit of The Americas
United States
|5-7 Oct
Mexico Grand Prix
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Mexico
|12-14 Nov
Brazilian Grand Prix
Autodromo Interlagos
Brazil
19-21 Nov
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|3-5 Dec
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
10-12 Dec
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Yas Marina Circuit
UAE