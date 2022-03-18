F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream 2022 — how to watch the F1 season opener

The first practice session in the 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream gets underway very soon, and we're giddy with excitement at the prospect of another titanic battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online The 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix starts at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. GMT on Sunday, March 20.

Practice 1 and 2 are today (Friday), with practice 3 and qualification tomorrow. Full schedule below.

• FREE LIVE STREAM — Watch on RTL Zwee (Luxembourg) or ORF (Austria)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN2 via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Last year's title fight went all the way, with Verstappen ultimately crowned champion for the first time after the farcical scenes in the final Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. If you want a reminder of what happened over a topsy-turvy season, then we recommend you watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4.

But that's all in the past now, and we have a new season to look forward. Bahrain is the venue for the first race, and there are plenty of talking points ahead of first practice, which starts today (March 18) at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. GMT.

Chief among them are how the teams will cope with the new regulations and which cars will be fastest — and on the early evidence that looks like being Red Bull and… Ferrari.

Yes, shocking though it might seem, Mercedes were off the pace in pre-season testing and struggled with so-called 'porpoising' issues that have seen the car bobbing up and down on the track. They've introduced a radical new sidepod design that has taken every other team by surprise but that so far doesn't actually seem to be giving them any advantage.

Mercedes are also one of the few teams with a new driver in place for the Bahrain Grand Prix live stream, namely George Russell, formerly of Williams. Whether he and Hamilton can tame the new Mercedes will be crucial to how competitive they are.

Red Bull had no such problems, with Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez both among the quickest in testing. Ominously, they were able to introduce an upgrade package to the RB18 car on the final day of the pre-season, and that put them even further out in front.

Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz again behind the wheel, have also been very impressive; could they challenge this year after several fairly disastrous campaigns?

Elsewhere, McLaren would expect to lead the midfield battle and potentially compete for podiums, but none of the other teams should give the big constructors any real cause for concern. Among the new — or newly signed — drivers, Valtteri Bottas will race for Alfa Romeo having moved from Mercedes, while Kevin Magnussen joins Mick Shumacher at Haas and Alex Albon returns to F1 action at Williams. Zhou Guanyu is the only new driver on the grid, at Alfa Romeo.

Sebastian Vettel should have lined up alongside Lance Stroll at Aston Martin, but he has Covid and will be replaced for the Bahrain Grand Prix by Nico Hulkenberg.

Practice gets underway very soon, so make sure you don't miss a second by watching a Bahrain Grand Prix live stream — potentially for FREE. Read on for details of how to watch, and don't forget to check out our full 2022 F1 live streams hub for more information including the full schedule for the season.

FREE Bahrain Grand Prix live streams

How to watch the 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in the Austria or Luxembourg then you can enjoy every second of the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream for FREE.

That's because the free-to-air RTL Zwee in Luxembourg will be showing every session of the Grand Prix, as will ORF in Austria.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the Bahrain Grand Prix live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix live streams around the world

How to watch the 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream from anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch the 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Austrian who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Bahrain Grand Prix live stream on ORF, even though they're not in Austria.

ExpressVPN is our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ORF or another website and watch the race.

How to watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in the US

As with every F1 race this season, the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream will be shown on ESPN. Coverage will be spread across the main ESPN channel, ESPN 2 and ESPNEWS, with the race itself on ESPN.

Practice 1 - Friday, March 18 - 7.55AM - ESPN2

- Friday, March 18 - 7.55AM - ESPN2 Practice 2 - Friday, March 18 - 10.55AM - ESPNEWS/ESPN3

- Friday, March 18 - 10.55AM - ESPNEWS/ESPN3 Practice 3 - Saturday, March 19 - 7.55AM - ESPN2

Saturday, March 19 - 7.55AM - ESPN2 Qualifying - Saturday, March 19 - 10.55AM - ESPNEWS/ESPN3

Saturday, March 19 - 10.55AM - ESPNEWS/ESPN3 Pre-race show - Sunday, March 20 - 9.30AM - ESPN

Sunday, March 20 - 9.30AM - ESPN Bahrain Grand Prix - Sunday, March 20 - 10.55AM - ESPN

There are several ways you can access ESPN — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are 22 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

Sling Orange costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling also currently offers a free 3-day trial.

Fubo.TV has a 7-day free trial. The channel lineup includes ESPN2, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in the UK

As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream, and in up to 4K resolution.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch it: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to at least £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here, though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in Canada

TSN has the Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to the Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel.

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix schedule

2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

The Bahrain Grand Prix weekend starts today, Friday March 18, with practice 1 and 2. Third practice and qualifying are tomorrow, and the race is on Sunday (March 20)

Friday, March 18

Practice 1

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET

5 a.m. – 6 a.m PT

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. GMT

Practice 2

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

5 a.m. – 6 a.m PT

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. GMT

Saturday, March 19

Practice 3

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET

5 a.m. – 6 a.m PT

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. GMT

Qualifying

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

5 a.m. – 6 a.m PT

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. GMT

Sunday, March 20

Bahrain Grand Prix

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET

5 a.m. – 7 a.m PT

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. GMT

F1 2022 car and driver line-ups

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Fernando Alonso Haas Kevin Magnussen Mick Shumacher Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez McLaren Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Lance Stroll Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz AlfaTauri Pierre Gasly Yuki Tsunoda Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Williams Alex Albon Nicholas Latifi