F1 Austria live stream: How to watch the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix

2021 Austrian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online The 2021 F1 Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, July 4 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. Practice 1&2 are today (Friday, July 2) and qualifying is tomorrow. ESPN carries the F1 live stream in the U.S. You can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.

It's almost time for the 2021 F1 Austria live stream, and you could be forgiven for a touch of déjà vu, because it's taking place on the same circuit as last weekend's Styrian Grand Prix.

Yes, we're still at the Red Bull Ring in the Styrian mountains, with the F1 circus staying in the same place for two races just as it did last year. In 2020, Mercedes tasted victory both times, but this season is shaping up very differently and instead it's Red Bull's Max Verstappen who will have his eye on back-to-back wins.

Verstappen was dominant last time out, picking up his third victory in four races and extending his lead over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to 18 points.

But don't necessarily expect a carbon copy of the last Grand Prix: this weekend the teams will be using softer tire compounds, and that in turn could mean some opt for a two-stop strategy rather than one. That brings a certain amount of extra strategy into the race, with the potential for teams to gain (or lose) places as they manage their rubber.

That said, the Red Bull is clearly faster than the Mercedes right now, and Verstappen is on top form. He'll still go into the race as favorite.

How will it all pan out? The first two practice sessions today (Friday, July 2) should give us some idea, but we'll know a lot more during qualifying tomorrow.

You can watch it all online via an F1 Austria live stream, so read on to find out how to do just that.

F1 Austria live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live online from anywhere with a VPN

Just because you're in another country, it doesn't mean you can't use the streaming services you already pay for to watch the F1 Austria live stream. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can connect to your service of choice through a server in your country, so you can watch the race without needing to resort to a low-quality option.

We've tested many VPN services, and right now we think the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN is compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

F1 Austria live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live online in the US

ESPN is the place to turn for the F1 Austria live stream in the U.S., and there are several ways you can access it.

As well as being available through your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions. Also note that Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Either way, coverage of the big race starts at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels.

Fubo.TV has a 7-day free trial. The channel lineup includes ESPN, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.

F1 Austria live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live online in the UK

As always, Sky Sports F1 is the home of Formula One in the U.K. and it offers coverage of every minute of the Austrian Grand Prix in up to 4K resolution.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 France live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

F1 Austria live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live online in Canada

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

F1 Austria live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live online in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 Austria live stream in Australia, which means you can watch the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix online via Foxtel.

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 Austria live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

The Austrian Grand Prix weekend starts today (Friday, July 2) with the first two practice sessions, while P3 and qualifying take place on Saturday. The race itself is on Sunday (July 4). Here's the full schedule:

Friday, July 2

Practice 1: 5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m. ET (2.30 a.m. – 3.30 a.m PT / 10.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. BST)

5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m. ET (2.30 a.m. – 3.30 a.m PT / 10.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. BST) Practice 2: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)

Saturday, July 3

Practice 3: 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET (3 a.m. – 4 a.m PT / 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. BST)

6 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET (3 a.m. – 4 a.m PT / 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. BST) Qualifying: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)

Sunday, July 4

Race: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 8 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST)

F1 Austria live stream — current driver standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING HONDA 156 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 138 5 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING HONDA 96 3 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 86 4 Valtteri Bottas FIN MERCEDES 74 6 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 58 7 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 50 9 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI HONDA 37 8 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 34 11 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 30 13 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 19 12 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 14 10 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 12 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI HONDA 9 15 Antonio Giovinazzi ITA ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1 16 Kimi Räikkönen FIN ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1 17 George Russell GBR WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0 18 Nicholas Latifi CAN WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0 19 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 0 20 Nikita Mazepin RAF HAAS FERRARI 0

F1 2021 car and driver line-ups

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen (7) Antonio Giovinazzi (99) Alpha Tauri Pierre Gasly (10) Yuki Tsunoda (22) Alpine Fernando Alonso (14) Esteban Ocon (31) Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel (5) Lance Stroll (18) Ferrari Charles Leclerc (16) Carlos Sainz (55) Haas Nikita Mazepin (9) Mick Schumacher (47) McLaren Daniel Ricciardo (3) Lando Norris (4) Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (44) Valtteri Bottas (77) Red Bull Max Verstappen (33) Sergio Perez (11) Williams George Russell (63) Nicholas Latifi (6)

Full 2021 F1 calendar

DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY 26-28 March Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit Bahrain 16-18 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Imola Italy 30 April 2 May Portuguese Grand Prix Portimão Circuit Portugal 7-9 May Spanish Grand Prix Catalunya Circuit Spain 20-23 May Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Circuit Monte Carlo 4-6 June Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku street circuit Azerbaijan 18-20 June French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard France 25-27 June Styrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 2-4 July Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 16-18 July British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain 30 July - 1 Aug Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary 27-29 Aug Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium 3-5 Sept Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort Netherlands 10-12 Sept Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza Italy 24-26 Sept Russian Grand Prix Sochi International Street Circuit Russia 1-3 Oct Turkish Grand Prix Intercity Instanbul Park Turkey 8-10 Oct Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka Circuit Japan 22-24 Oct US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas United States 29-31 Oct Mexico Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico 5-7 Nov Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil 19-21 Nov Australian Grand Prix Albert Park Circuit Australia 3-5 Dec Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 10-12 Dec Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE