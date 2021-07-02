Trending

F1 Austria live stream: How to watch the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix

By

Here's how to watch the F1 Austria live stream, wherever you are in the world

F1 Austria live stream — Max Verstappen of Red Bull at the Styrian Grand Prix
(Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)
2021 Austrian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online

The 2021 F1 Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, July 4 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. Practice 1&2 are today (Friday, July 2) and qualifying is tomorrow. ESPN carries the F1 live stream in the U.S. You can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.

It's almost time for the 2021 F1 Austria live stream, and you could be forgiven for a touch of déjà vu, because it's taking place on the same circuit as last weekend's Styrian Grand Prix.

Yes, we're still at the Red Bull Ring in the Styrian mountains, with the F1 circus staying in the same place for two races just as it did last year. In 2020, Mercedes tasted victory both times, but this season is shaping up very differently and instead it's Red Bull's Max Verstappen who will have his eye on back-to-back wins. 

Verstappen was dominant last time out, picking up his third victory in four races and extending his lead over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to 18 points.

But don't necessarily expect a carbon copy of the last Grand Prix: this weekend the teams will be using softer tire compounds, and that in turn could mean some opt for a two-stop strategy rather than one. That brings a certain amount of extra strategy into the race, with the potential for teams to gain (or lose) places as they manage their rubber. 

That said, the Red Bull is clearly faster than the Mercedes right now, and Verstappen is on top form. He'll still go into the race as favorite. 

How will it all pan out? The first two practice sessions today (Friday, July 2) should give us some idea, but we'll know a lot more during qualifying tomorrow. 

You can watch it all online via an F1 Austria live stream, so read on to find out how to do just that.

F1 Austria live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live online from anywhere with a VPN

Just because you're in another country, it doesn't mean you can't use the streaming services you already pay for to watch the F1 Austria live stream. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can connect to your service of choice through a server in your country, so you can watch the race without needing to resort to a low-quality option.

We've tested many VPN services, and right now we think the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

F1 Austria live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live online in the US

F1 Austria live stream – US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

ESPN is the place to turn for the F1 Austria live stream in the U.S., and there are several ways you can access it.

As well as being available through your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions. Also note that Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Either way, coverage of the big race starts at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. 

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1. 

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world. 

F1 Austria live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live online in the UK

F1 Austria live stream – British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As always, Sky Sports F1 is the home of Formula One in the U.K. and it offers coverage of every minute of the Austrian Grand Prix in up to 4K resolution. 

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 France live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra. 

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

F1 Austria live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live online in Canada

F1 Austria live stream — Canadian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream. 

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

F1 Austria live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live online in Australia

F1 Austria live stream – Australia flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 Austria live stream in Australia, which means you can watch the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix online via Foxtel

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25. 

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 Austria live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

F1 Austria live stream — how to watch the Austrian Grand Prix online – Red Bull

(Image credit: Red Bull / Getty)

The Austrian Grand Prix weekend starts today (Friday, July 2) with the first two practice sessions, while P3 and qualifying take place on Saturday. The race itself is on Sunday (July 4). Here's the full schedule:

Friday, July 2

  • Practice 1: 5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m. ET (2.30 a.m. – 3.30 a.m PT / 10.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. BST)
  • Practice 2: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)

Saturday, July 3

  • Practice 3: 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET (3 a.m. – 4 a.m PT / 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. BST)
  • Qualifying: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)

Sunday, July 4

Race: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 8 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST)

F1 Austria live stream — current driver standings

POS

DRIVER

NATIONALITY

CAR

PTS

1

Max Verstappen

NED

RED BULL RACING HONDA

156

2

Lewis Hamilton

GBR

MERCEDES

138

5

Sergio Perez

MEX

RED BULL RACING HONDA

96

3

Lando Norris

GBR

MCLAREN MERCEDES

86

4

Valtteri Bottas

FIN

MERCEDES

74

6

Charles Leclerc

MON

FERRARI

58

7

Carlos Sainz

ESP

FERRARI

50

9

Pierre Gasly

FRA

ALPHATAURI HONDA

37

8

Daniel Ricciardo

AUS

MCLAREN MERCEDES

34

11

Sebastian Vettel

GER

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

30

13

Fernando Alonso

ESP

ALPINE RENAULT

19

12

Lance Stroll

CAN

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

14

10

Esteban Ocon

FRA

ALPINE RENAULT

12

14

Yuki Tsunoda

JPN

ALPHATAURI HONDA

9

15

Antonio Giovinazzi

ITA

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

1

16

Kimi Räikkönen

FIN

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

1

17

George Russell

GBR

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

0

18

Nicholas Latifi

CAN

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

0

19

Mick Schumacher

GER

HAAS FERRARI

0

20

Nikita Mazepin

RAF

HAAS FERRARI

0

F1 2021 car and driver line-ups

Team

Driver 1

Driver 2

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen (7)

Antonio Giovinazzi (99)

Alpha Tauri

Pierre Gasly (10)

Yuki Tsunoda (22)

Alpine

Fernando Alonso (14)

Esteban Ocon (31)

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel (5)

Lance Stroll (18)

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (16)

Carlos Sainz (55)

Haas

Nikita Mazepin (9)

Mick Schumacher (47)

McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo (3)

Lando Norris (4)

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (44)

Valtteri Bottas (77)

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (33)

Sergio Perez (11)

Williams

George Russell (63)

Nicholas Latifi (6)

Full 2021 F1 calendar

DATE

GRAND PRIX

CIRCUIT

COUNTRY

26-28 March

Bahrain Grand Prix

Bahrain International Circuit

Bahrain

16-18 April

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Autodromo Imola

Italy

30 April 2 May

Portuguese Grand Prix

Portimão Circuit

Portugal

7-9 May

Spanish Grand Prix

Catalunya Circuit

Spain

20-23 May

Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco Circuit

Monte Carlo

4-6 June

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku street circuit

Azerbaijan

18-20 June

French Grand Prix

Circuit Paul Ricard

France

25-27 June

Styrian Grand PrixRed Bull Ring

Austria

2-4 July

Austrian Grand Prix

Red Bull Ring

Austria

16-18 July

British Grand Prix

Silverstone Circuit

Great Britain

30 July - 1 Aug

Hungarian Grand Prix

Hungaroring

Hungary

27-29 Aug

Belgian Grand Prix

Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Belgium

3-5 Sept

Dutch Grand Prix

Circuit Zandvoort

Netherlands

10-12 Sept

Italian Grand Prix

Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Italy

24-26 SeptRussian Grand PrixSochi International Street Circuit

Russia

1-3 OctTurkish Grand PrixIntercity Instanbul ParkTurkey

8-10 Oct

Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka Circuit

Japan

22-24 Oct

US Grand Prix

Circuit of The Americas

United States

29-31 Oct

Mexico Grand Prix

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Mexico

5-7 Nov

Brazilian Grand Prix

Autodromo Interlagos

Brazil

19-21 Nov

Australian Grand Prix

Albert Park Circuit

Australia

3-5 Dec

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jeddah

Saudi Arabia

10-12 Dec

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit

UAE

F1 Austria live stream — VPN statement

(Image credit: Future)
