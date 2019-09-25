Echo Frames: Amazon Wants to Strap Alexa to Your Face

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect Amazon's additional details about getting prescription lenses.

Remember Bose Frames, the pretty cool sunglasses that featured high quality headphone sound and Bose's audio-based AR apps? Well, at today's big Amazon event Amazon announced that it's making its own version that's all about Alexa. The glasses are dubbed — perhaps, not shockingly — Echo Frames.

Available for $179.99 — but on an invitation-only basis — these glasses are just about Alexa. The presentation at today's Amazon Event showed us that the glasses will use directional speakers to position the sound of Alexa's voice within that small, basically-private personal bubble, so nobody else can hear. And don't worry about people seeing you as a Google Glasshole for a new generation — Echo Frames don't come with an attention-grabbing camera.

Echo Frames deliver notifications, with a new VIP notification filter allowing you to narrow down notifications so your glasses aren't always talking to you. The one way that Echo Frames will stand apart is that Amazon's seemingly going to make it easier to get prescription lenses. On the Echo Frames product page, Amazon suggests you give these instructions with your eyewear maker to get Rx lenses, and that it will "offer free returns on Echo Frames" if you can't get the right lenses.

Bose, in contrast, isn't promoting any details about prescription lenses. Third parties make lenses that match the frames, but I've found that my prescription strength leads to lenses that don't fit.

Amazon announced the specs as a part of its new Day 1 Editions program, where the retailer seems to be testing new products it doesn't want to invest too much money into. The program is set to give Amazon a way to "get new products out in limited volume, to customers, and to get real feedback" — and then Amazon will make more units if public demand is strong. It sounds like somewhere between public beta testing and a Kickstarter campaign.

Amazon's limited scale for the Echo Frames launch suggests the company's aware these glasses might not be a huge hit. Smarter to do a limited release up front than wind up writing off millions, which Snap Inc. had to do with Spectacles.