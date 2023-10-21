I just found the 11 best early Black Friday deals you can shop this weekend

From Halloween candy to the newly launched Pixel 8, retailers are offering an aggressive batch of early Black Friday deals right now. As they should be. Black Friday is just a few weeks away.

Below, I'm rounding up the best early Black Friday sales you can shop right now. I've carefully vetted and selected these deals because they're at their lowest price ever or because I don't foresee them getting significantly cheaper in the weeks to come. So if you want to get your holiday shopping done early — or if you're just curious what's on sale today — here are the deals I personally recommend.

Early Black Friday sales

Shark Days Sale: deals from $44 @ Walmart

It's Shark Days at Walmart and the retailer is discounting select Shark vacuums with prices as low as $44. The sale includes air purifiers, steam mops, robot vacs, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark appliance sales I've seen all year.

Halloween Candy sale: $10 off $50 or more @ Amazon

It's time to stock up on Halloween candy! For a limited time, Amazon is taking $10 off when you spend $50 or more on select Hershey products. The sale includes Reese's Miniature Cups, Hershey's Candy Bars, York Peppermint Patties, Kit Kat, Lily's, and more.

Keurig K-Iced Coffee Maker: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Enjoy iced coffee all year round with the Keurig K-Iced Coffee Maker. It can brew iced (or hot) coffee in 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce sizes using any Keurig K-Cup pods. It features a 42-ounce removable water reservoir and a removable drip tray that can accommodate tumblers and travel mugs up to 7 inches tall. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card: was $219 now $149 @ Amazon

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal accessory if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once. Note that it was $5 cheaper in July, but I don't foresee this getting significantly cheaper in the weeks to come.

Price check: $149 @ Best Buy

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $529 @ DreamCloud

This mattress tends to get cheaper on Black Friday, but if you need a mattress asap — this is the best deal out there right now. The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $529 (was $839) or the queen for $799 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $579 @ Mint

Mint Mobile is offering one of the best Pixel 8 deals we've seen. The carrier has the Pixel 8 on sale for $579 ($120 off). Plus, buy 6 months of data/service and you'll get an extra 6 months for free. For instance, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is $30/month. Buy 6 months (total $180) and you'll get an extra 6 months on the house. (You'll wind up with 12 months total).

Dell XPS 13: was $799 now $599 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of our favorite overall laptops. Although we dislike that the 2022 model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and for streaming content. It packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 60Hz display, Core i5-1230U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. Note that it sold for $569 last Black Friday, but even at $649 it's a steal (and bound to sell out). The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive, so you won't find this price anywhere else.