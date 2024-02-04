Drew Barrymore’s kitchenware line just launched a stunning new color for Valentine's Day

Drew Barrymore is known for being an A-list actress, entrepreneur, and talk-show host, but the Hollywood star is also making a name in the Homes arena.

After releasing her Beautiful By Drew kitchenware collection back in 2021, the range has become the fastest-growing kitchenware brand in the U.S. Created alongside Made by Gather founder, CEO, and home cook Shae Hong, these products are currently exclusively available at Walmart.

So what can we expect? The retro-inspired kitchen range is a blend of elegant design and contemporary colors including Sage Green, Cornflower Blue and Oyster Grey to name a few. In addition, I really like that the range is designed with a soft matte finish.

Somewhat predictably, a new color has been added exclusively for Cupid's big day. I'm quite taken with it and feel it's intended to add a soft, pastel elegance to your kitchen style.

A post shared by Beautiful By Drew (@beautifulbydrew) A photo posted by on

Cheers to rosé

The big color reveal is Rosé, a limited-edition finish available across Drew's Beautiful cookware range.

In an Instagram post on Beautifulbydrew , we get a good look at the range in a video montage. The caption reads: “Rosé all day? Don’t mind if we do! 💖 Spread the love this Valentine’s Day with a kitchen item in our fresh new color. Cheers to Rosé 🥂 our latest hue! Available in select kitchen appliances and cookware.”

And it does certainly make for an eye-catching feature to have on the kitchen countertop. If you've not yet seen it for yourself, Drew's cookware range includes all the essentials you’ll need to rustle up a delicious, romantic meal, such as the Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, Beautiful 6 Qt Air Fryer with TurboCrisp Technology and Touch-Activated Display, Beautiful 5.3 Qt Stand Mixer, Lightweight & Powerful with Tilt-Head.

And of course, you can serve your tasty treats in this heartshaped, Beautiful 2QT Cast Iron Heart Dutch Oven, Pink Champagne, for those final touches.

A post shared by Beautiful By Drew (@beautifulbydrew) A photo posted by on

So for anyone wanting to add style to your Valentine's Day celebrations, Beautiful By Drew’s new Rosé range will probably make it an even more Instagrammable occasion. Perhaps you'll even get a like from the lady herself.

Bear in mind, this limited color is sure to fly off the shelves, so if you have your eye on it, grab it while it lasts!