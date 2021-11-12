Downton Abbey: A New Era release date, teaser trailer, photos, cast and more

Get ready to upstairs, then downstairs because Downton Abbey: A New Era is on its way. The sequel film is unveiling its first teaser trailer this weekend, attached to the movie Belfast. Focus Features released a 15-second preview of the teaser — and fans are worried because a major character is missing!

Downton Abbey 2 follows up on the first film, which came out in 2019 and was a big hit at the box office. Both movies continue the story laid out in the series, which ran for six seasons. Downton Abbey is a fictional estate in Yorkshire where the aristocratic Crawley family resides. The drama depicts the lives of the Earl of Grantham, Lady Grantham and their daughters, as well as the servants that cater to them, including former butler Mr. Carson and housekeeper Mrs. Hughes.

Downton Abbey: A New Era brings back most of the principal cast members from the series and the first movie. It's written by creator Julian Fellowes and directed by Simon Curtis.

Here's everything we know so far about Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Focus Features has set the Downton Abbey: A New Era release date for March 18, 2022.

Julian Fellowes first started talking about a movie sequel when the first film came out. In February 2021, star Hugh Bonneville told BBC Radio 2 that production would begin once everybody was vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We would love to do it, we are desperate to do it," he said, "and I think it’s the sort of pleasurable release of a movie like the first one was, that audiences would enjoy after all of this mess we have been through."

Downton Abbey: A New Era teaser trailer

The first Downton Abbey 2 teaser trailer will run before screenings of Belfast, which opens in theaters November 12.

To get fans excited, a 15-second preview of the trailer dropped on social media. It features brief glimpses of a wedding, Lady Mary and Lady Edith in the library, a foursome heading out to play tennis, and a wedding!

Downton Abbey: A New Era cast

Many of the Downton Abbey cast members from the series and the first movie will reprise their roles. They include:

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham

Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, the Countess of Grantham

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot, the eldest Crawley daughter

Laura Carmichael as Edith Pelham, the Marchioness of Hexham and second Crawley daughter

Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham

Allen Leech as Tom Branson, widowed husband of youngest Crawley daughter Sybil

Jim Carter as Charles Carson, the retired butler

Phyllis Logan as Elsie Carson, the housekeeper formerly known as Mrs. Hughes

Robert James-Collier as Thomas Barrow, the current butler

Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates, Lady Mary's maid

Lesley Nicol as Beryl Patmore, head cook

Sophie McShera as Daisy Mason, assistant cook

Penelope Wilton as Isobel Grey, Baroness Merton and Mary's former mother-in-law

Samantha Bond as Lady Rosamund Painswick, Robert's sister

Harry Hadden-Paton as Bertie Pelham, Marquess of Hexham and Edith's husband

Matthew Goode as Henry Talbot, Mary's husband

Douglas Reith as Dickie Grey, Baron Merton and Isobel's husband

Kevin Doyle as Joseph Molesley, former footman and village school teacher

Michael Fox as Andy Parker, footman

Imelda Staunton as Lady Maud Bagshaw, Robert's cousin

Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith, Tom's fiancee and Lady Bagshaw's heir

Several new faces are joining Downton Abbey 2's cast. One can be seen in the first photos from the movie: Laura Haddock as Myrna Dalgleish.

The other new cast members are Hugh Dancy, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West. Their roles are undisclosed.

Downton Abbey: A New Era photos

Along with the teaser preview, Focus unveiled four photos from the movie. The one at the top of this article features Lord Grantham and Lady Mary on the stairs of their home.

Another shows Myrna, who is dressed in a glamorous gown and is emerging from a car. Footman Andy is holding the door open.

The third Downton Abbey 2 photo shows Bertie, Edith, Lucy and Tom strolling on a lawn with tennis rackets in hand. Looks like a doubles match is about to start.

And the final image shows the familiar sight of Daisy and Mrs. Patmore in the kitchen, stirring pots and talking.

Downton Abbey: A New Era story

Not much is known about the plot of Downton Abbey 2, not even what year it is set.

The first film is set in 1927 and chronicled a visit by King George V and Queen Mary to Downton Abbey.

The sequel looks like it takes place not long after that, perhaps the next year. The teaser preview reveals that Tom gets married to Lucy, whom he met during that royal visit. She was introduced as Lady Bagshaw's companion and later revealed to be her secret daughter (out of wedlock). The first film ended with Tom and Lucy agreeing to write letters and get to know each other. It seems like the courtship went well!

Fans are speculating that Downton Abbey: A New Era will feature the death of the Dowager Countess of Grantham. In the first movie, Violet tells Mary that she is dying. Maggie Smith is not seen in the teaser preview, but she is slated to appear in the sequel. The subtitle "A New Era" also indicates a passing of the torch, perhaps from Violet to Mary as the ruler of Downton.

Another missing face is Henry Talbot, Mary's husband and Tom's business partner. At the end of the teaser preview, the family lines up for wedding photos, but Henry is conspicuously absent. Matthew Goode made a very brief appearance in the first film and it was explained that Henry was on a business trip. Goode is busy with other projects, including starring in A Discovery of Witches, so he may have only had enough time for another cameo in A New Era. Or perhaps Mary's marriage has ended.

The teaser preview also includes a shot of a small yacht sailing in the ocean, bearing a French flag. Could the Crawleys be traveling to Europe?