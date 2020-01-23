Disney Plus UK release date: Now coming a week earlier

We've been tracking the Disney Plus UK release date for a while, here's a treat for the more than just those in England -- it's coming a week early! Disney announced that the streaming service will officially come to the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland on March 24, a full week before the previously scheduled date of March 31.

Additional European markets, including Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal, will follow in summer 2020.

Disney Plus subscriptions in the UK and Western Europe will cost £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 annually. That is the same price as Netflix's basic plan in Europe.

Disney Plus launched in the US, Canada and The Netherlands on November 12 with hundreds of both original and classic movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

That includes hotly anticipated original series such as The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, as well as back catalog content like Avengers: Endgame and The Lion King.

Disney reportedly pushed up the UK and European launch due to the success of the streaming service in the US. No doubt the pop cultural sensation that is Baby Yoda also sped it along. This is the way.