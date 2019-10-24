Diablo 4: News, Release Date, Rumors and More

Diablo 4 has yet to be officially announced, but all signs indicate this is about to change. The next numbered entry in the Diablo series could be a lot closer than you think, and this year’s BlizzCon will definitely be one to watch if you're eager for news on the long-rumored sequel.

It’s been seven years since the release of Diablo 3, and five years since the last major expansion, Reaper of Souls. If you’re eager to see what’s next in the long-lived looter dungeon crawler series, and alternatives like Path of Exile have run their course, keep reading. Here's everything we know so far about Diablo 4, including its potential release date, platforms and latest news and rumors.

Will Diablo 4 be at Blizzcon 2019?

(Image credit: Blizzard)

BlizzCon 2018 was infamous for being the year everyone thought Diablo 4 would be announced. Instead, we got a free-to-play mobile game, Diablo Immortal, and fans were less than thrilled.

It turns out the rumors about a 2018 announcement were not unfounded as multiple inside sources revealed to Kotaku’s Jason Scheier in 2018 that an unveiling was planned only to get scrapped close to the event. Scheier was able to confirm that Blizzard had even produced a video discussing Diablo 4, possibly for BlizzCon 2018, before deciding not to release the video.

This year, a BlizzCon announcement seems more likely. BlizzCon 2019 will take place November 1st and 2nd in Anaheim, California, and the event schedule includes four segments, running three hours on November 1st, labeled only as “Coming Soon!”

An early magazine ad for a Diablo series artbook mentions Diablo 4 by name, which implies it wouldn’t be sold until after a (presumably imminent) reveal. The artbook, The Art of Diablo, is listed on Amazon for $45, and will begin shipping on November 3rd, one day after BlizzCon.

Blizzard also confirmed in a blog post before last year’s BlizzCon that “we currently have multiple teams working on different Diablo projects” to be fully revealed “when the time is right.”

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo 4 is likely to come out very soon after its reveal. If the reveal ends up being at BlizzCon, a release is possible later in 2019 or early in 2020. According to another anonymous Blizzard employee speaking to Kotaku, Blizzard is likely to set the Diablo 4 announcement “within a reasonably close proximity to when people are gonna get to play it.” If high profile reveals with short waiting periods like Bethesda’s Fallout 4 are anything to go by, it may not be very long before we have Diablo 4 in our hands and on our hard drives.

Diablo 4 gameplay: what will it play like?

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Details about Diablo 4 are a little thin, but we can glean some details from last year’s Kotaku report on the game’s development. Diablo 4 was at one point planned to be akin to Dark Souls, a third-person action game without the isometric perspective. This plan was ditched in favor of what Schreier’s sources said would be a game closer to Diablo 2 “in terms of art style and spell effects” and away from what some felt were “cartoony” design choices for Diablo 3. The change in direction was apparently significant enough to warrant a whole new development code name, originally named “Hades” the project now goes by the name “Fenris”.

In the same report, we’re also told that Diablo 4 is trying to make things more socially integrated by including “light MMO elements” that take into consideration live service games like Destiny. Diablo 3’s attempt a monetization using the auction house ended up getting scrapped, so expect a very different approach to in-game purchases for Diablo 4. Does that mean loot boxes? It's not out of the question.

Diablo 4 platforms: Is it coming to PS4, Xbox One and Switch?

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo 4 has no confirmed platforms yet, but if its release date is indeed imminent, it seems safe to assume it will come to PC, PS4, Xbox One and possibly even Nintendo Switch. Diablo 3 came to all four of those platforms in one way or another, so it would make sense for the sequel to follow suit.