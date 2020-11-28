The best Cyber Monday phone deals 2020

If Cyber Monday phone deals are what you're looking for, you have come to the right place. Cyber Monday deals have started popping up, which means you have even more chances to save money – especially where phones are concerned. Whether you're after the ultra premium handsets like the iPhone 12 or Galaxy Note 20, or a cheaper Android device that doesn't cost several hundred dollars.

Unsurprisingly iPhone 12 Cyber Monday deals are some of the most-sought after discounts, and we've found an incredibly range of deals on all four iPhone 12 models. Those of you wanting something a little bit more affordable will also be able to save on the likes of the iPhone SE or iPhone XR.

But plenty of Android phones are on sale from the retailers like Amazon, BestBuy, B&H, and the rest, as well as fantastic offers from cell carriers.

So here are the biggest Cyber Monday phone deals of 2020. That said more will be coming as the big day creeps closer, and then as we move into the Holiday season. So don't forget to check back and see what else we've found.

Best Cyber Monday phone deals now

iPhone Cyber Monday deals

Killer iPhone Deal iPhone SE: was $399 now free @ AT&T

There are two ways to save big on the iPhone SE at AT&T. You can purchase the phone outright and pay $5 a month over $30 months. That translates to $149 over the course of your agreement with AT&T, so you're saving $250 off the full price. Trade in an eligible phone, though, and AT&T will let you have the iPhone SE for free, with your credits spread out over 30 months. View Deal

iPhone XR: free @ T-Mobile

Coming 11/30: Cyber Monday brings with it a free iPhone XR for new and existing customers over at T-Mobile. Just add a new line to your account, and you can pick up a great iPhone for an even more affordable price than usual.View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: was $699 now free @ AT&T

AT&T is offering $700 in bill credits when you buy a new iPhone 12 model and trade-in your old phone. That $700 covers the cost of a new iPhone 12 mini. This deal is open to new and existing AT&T customers. It's one of the best Cyber Monday deals you'll find on Apple's new phone. View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: free with 24-month contract @ Sprint

Thanks to Sprint, you can get the iPhone 12 mini for free if you sign up to a 24-month contract and have an older iPhone to trade in, providing it's a fairly recent model.

View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro: Save $950 with new line, trade in @ T-Mobile

The iPhone 12 Pro delivers the best cameras on any phone along with a stellar display and unbeatable performance. And T-Mobile offers up to $950 off both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max. You need to activate a new line on an eligible plan and trade in an eligible iPhone in good condition. View Deal

iPhone 11: from $5 a month w/unlimited plan and trade-in @ AT&T

Prices at AT&T start from $10 a month on the iPhone 11, but you can slash that price in half if you sign up for an unlimited plan and trade in an eligible device. This is one of the best iPhone 11 deals yet.View Deal

iPhone XS (64GB): was $30/month, now $30 @ AT&T

With AT&T's 30-month unlimited plan, you can get the iPhone XS at an unprecedentedly low price of just $1 a month. Just trade in an eligible device to cash in.View Deal

iPhone 11: was $599 now $449 @ Walmart

Walmart is cutting the monthly payment on the iPhone 11 to $14.97 spread out over 30 months (with AT&T), or $18.71 over 24 (with Verizon). That's a $150 discount from the iPhone's new price at Apple. You'll need to activate the phone with either AT&T or Verizon.View Deal

iPhone 12: free AirPods Pro @ Visible

For a limited time, Visible is offering new customers various deals on all iPhone 12 models. In the case of the iPhone 12, that means a free pair of AirPods Pro. That takes the sting out of the fact that Visible charges a little bit more than the list price for the iPhone 12, but with no included earbuds, getting the normally $249 AirPods Pro for free is a good deal.View Deal

Samsung Cyber Monday phone deals

Best Samsung phone deal Galaxy S20 FE: was $699 now $99 @ T-Mobile

The Galaxy S20 FE normally costs $699, but you save $600 on that cost by opening a new line at T-Mobile. The S20 FE features a 6.5-inch OLED display, 5G, a 120Hz refresh rate and very good triple rear cameras.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: was $699 now $549 @ Amazon

If you'd rather have an unlocked Galaxy S20 FE, head to Amazon. You have to pay for the phone in full for the privilege, but it's currently $150 off the usual price, making a great value phone an even better bargain. View Deal

Galaxy Note 10 Plus: was $1,099 now $649 @ MS Store

The Note 10 Plus boasts plenty of great features, such as the signature S Pen with new air gestures, lengthy battery life, fast charging, and a huge 6.8-inch AMOLED display. It's now on sale for an insanely low $649 at the MS Store. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

The Galaxy S21 may be coming pretty early next year, but that doesn't make the S20 any less of a great phone. You get a colorful 6.2-inch OLED display, very good cameras and a 120Hz refresh rate for $200 off the normal price over at Amazon.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: was $1,199 now $679 @ B&H

More stock on the way: This is one of the best prices we've seen for the Galaxy S20 Plus, which a crazy $520 off the normal price. With a great camera, powerful specs, and a gorgeous 6.7-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate, this shouldn't be passed up.View Deal

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Want something newer than the Note 10 Plus, and more powerful than the Galaxy S20? The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is your best bet, and it's currently $250 off when you buy an unlocked handset at Amazon.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series: up to $750 off @ Best Buy

Head to Best Buy if you want to save on the Note 20 series. You can save up to $450 with activation at Verizon, plus an additional $300 with any qualified trade-in. AT&T and Sprint have Note 20 activation deals at Best Buy as well.View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 2: was $1,999 now $999 @ Samsung

Samsung's flagship foldable phone is 50% off in this epic Cyber Monday deal. Currently, when you buy a new Galaxy Z Fold 2 and trade in an eligible device, you'll get 50% off the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a main 7.6-inch 120Hz display, 6.2-inch 60Hz cover display, Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and three 12MP rear camera lenses. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: was $1,449 now $1,249 @ Amazon

If the Z Fold 2's foldable tablet display isn't for you, then maybe the foldable flip phone design is instead. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display is powered by a Snapdragon 865+, and comes with 8GB of RAM, a 3,300 mAh battery, and 256GB of storage.View Deal

More Cyber Monday phone deals

Moto e (PrePaid): was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

If spending hundreds of dollars on a phone, whatever the reason, check the Moto e from Straight Talk. They've knocked $40 off the price, making a cheap phone even cheaper, and what you get isn't too bad. It has a 13MP dual camera, 32GB of storage, a 6.2" HD display, a 3,550 mAh battery, along with a Snapdragon 632 processor and 2GB of RAM.View Deal

Longest Battery Life Ever Moto G Power: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

The Moto G Power has the best battery life we've ever seen in a smartphone, lasting an epic 16 hours in our testing. You also get a 6.4-inch full HD screen, solid Snapdragon 665 performance and a capable triple camera system.View Deal

Pixel 4a 5G: free @ T-Mobile

Customers switching to T-Mobile can now get Google's Pixel 4a 5G absolutely free. You just need to make sure it's an eligible plan and you have an eligible device to trade-in. Those qualifying trade-ins are all fairly old phones, so if you're still upgrading it shouldn't be an issue.View Deal

Pixel 4a 5G: was $399 now $199 @ Google

To get a discount on the Pixel 4a 5G's $499 price, just trade in an iPhone or other device when you buy the phone from Google. You could save up to $300, lowering the cost of your phone to $199.View Deal

Google Pixel 5 (Verizon): was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy

Save $200 off the cost of a Pixel 5, provided you activate your phone with Verizon. You can pay it all upfront, or split it into 24 monthly payments of $20.83 instead. This is easily the best Android camera phone. View Deal

Pixel 5: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

That's not the only Pixel 5 deal at Best Buy. You can save $100 on the Pixel 5 when you activate the phone with other wireless carriers. Getting the phone unlocked will still save you $50 off its regular price.View Deal

OnePlus 8 Pro: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

There's no OnePlus 8T Pro right now, so if you want the best flagship OnePlus has to offer this is your best bet. This is the 256GB model, unlocked, and $200 off the normal price in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. OnePlus is selling the phone for the same price.View Deal

Motorola Razr 5G (2020): was $1,399 now $999 @ Amazon

Motorola's first foldable had some problems, but the 2020 model goes a long way towards fixing them — and it includes 5G while. With this deal you get 6.2-inch foldable display, a 2.7-inch exterior Quick View display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 15W fast charging, a 48MP camera, all powered by a Snapdragon 765G. It even has a headphone jack.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Duo: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ BestBuy

Get Microsoft's dual-screen phone for $300 less than usual, and unlocked to boot. You will need to activate the phone with a carrier for the full savings, but the fact you get to choose is better than being forced into it.View Deal

UK Cyber Monday phone deals

Google Pixel 4a: was £349 now £319 (save £30) @ Currys

Save on the latest affordable Google phone, which we think is a shockingly good value for its price. While this model doesn't have 5G, it still comes with a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, a 12.2MP main camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 3,140 mAh battery life. If you need a new phone on a budget, this is the deal for you.

View Deal

OnePlus Nord: was £469 now £376 @ Amazon

While no longer OnePlus's cheapest handset, it's still pretty affordable, especially when you knock this much off the total price. The OnePlus Nord is the perfect phone for enjoying premium features for a not-so premium price. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: was £579 now £479 @ Amazon

Everyone might be going on about the S20 FE, or even the Galaxy S21, but there's still something to be had in last year's cheap flagship. It's everything you could want from a Samsung, only using last year's chips, and costing a fraction of the price.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (128GB): was £599 now £499 (save £100) @ Currys

Another 4G-only phone, but since it's such great value you can probably ignore that. If you want the best of the Galaxy S flagship, but don't want to pay for the flashiest model, the S20 FE is for you. It mixes great features with a low price, making for a phone anyone can be happy with.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: was £699 now £599 (save £100) @ Currys

If you have 5G, or you want to be ready for when it arrives, then this is the Cyber Monday phone deal for you. The S20 FE 5G is the exact same phone, except it can connect to 5G networks; a feature that adds £100 to the price tag. View Deal