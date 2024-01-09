CNN Republican presidential debate and Trump town hall: How to watch online

The fifth Republican primary debate is almost here, as is former president Donald Trump's competing town hall event. Only two candidates will take part in the debate in Iowa, which takes place less than a week before the important Iowa caucus on Jan. 15.

Debate and town hall start time, TV channels 5th Republican debate: 9 p.m. ET on CNN

Trump town hall: 9 p.m. ET on Fox News

The debate is hosted by CNN and is being moderated by network anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will take the stage in Iowa as the only two candidates, aside from Trump, who qualified for the debate. Previous debate participants like conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, didn’t make the cut.

But while Trump is the frontrunner leading the Iowa caucus polls, he is skipping the debate to appear on a Fox News town hall instead — on the same day and at the same time. The town hall will be moderated by Fox News personalities Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Trump has not participated in any debates so far and in October, urged the Republican National Committee to cancel any remaining debates.

Here's how you can watch either or both events.

How to watch the Republican debate and Trump town hall in the U.S.

The 5th Republican presidential debate and Trump town hall take place Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

The debate is airing on CNN; the town hall is on Fox News.

How to watch the 5th Republican primary debate and Trump town hall in Canada, UK and Australia

Viewers around the world can watch either event on CNN or Fox News if they have access to those channels with their local TV packages.

CNN is also live streaming the debate through its website and mobile apps. Likely, Fox News will do the same with Trump's town hall.

